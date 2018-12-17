Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Where are Zanu-PF's meaningful thinkers?

56 mins ago | Views
FOUR months after claiming to have won a general election, Zanu-PF is already chanting bizarre campaign slogans in preparation for 2023.

When will the party snap out of this perpetual election mode and embark on the important task of governing?

A crass political slogan, "ED-PFee 2023", has been cobbled up in the name of President Emmerson Mnangagwa-who has made no attempt to distance himself from a hollow spectacle which is now undermining his efforts to position himself as a post-Mugabe reformist.

Medical doctors are on strike, drugs are being sold in US dollars, malnourishment is endemic, fuel queues are the order of the day and there is nothing "festive" about this season. Amid this turmoil, the loudest messages emanating from the ruling party are a strange obsession with Nelson Chamisa's age and Mnangagwa's candidacy for 2023.

In a country where an estimated 60% of registered voters are between the ages of 18 and 40, I find it utterly ridiculous that anyone can seek to wage a senseless war on young people. That is not clever politics.

While some in Zanu-PF are convinced that the politics of deception, treachery and intrigue may be useful in outflanking factional opponents, there is no escaping the reality that economic revival requires focus, teamwork and strategic manoeuvring.

One of the greatest tragedies of the Zimbabwean polity is that preparation for war has become the foremost occupation of leaders who appear fixated with the idea of power for power's sake. What the nation needs is a total shift to a psyche that prioritises economic advancement. I am fully aware, of course, that the central plank of the governance template since 1980 has been the primitive belief that it is impossible to lead the masses without feeding them on a steady diet of lies and delusions.

And yet-as the Robert Mugabe experience clearly taught us-a self-serving brand of politics is not the best instrument for preserving the interests of politicians; smart leaders immortalise their legacy by ensuring the well-being of the state. The well-being of the state, as some would know, is achieved through economic prosperity, job creation, competent institutions, and the elimination of corruption-induced poverty.

Antediluvian politics is what has dragged our society back to the quality-of-life standards of 1950 while the rest of the world is surging ahead in the 21st century.

Zanu-PF used to boast a lot of intellectual firepower in its ranks-and by intellectual I mean the whole gamut of thinkers, from organic intellectuals to cerebral titans and teflon schemers. Can anyone in the current top echelons of the party hold a candle for the likes of Herbert Chitepo and Eddison Zvobgo? Zanu-PF, as currently configured, lacks depth at the level of ideas.

You would be hard-pressed to locate the "big idea" at the heart of today's Zanu-PF? What is the defining philosophy and who are its high priests?

The rigours of building a resilient and globally competitive developmental state in the 21st century demand 5G strategies and not outdated analogue methods.

Source - the independent
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

August 1 massacre leader to relinquish Presidential Guard command

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Soldiers fined for bashing cops

18 mins ago | 105 Views

Acquitted MDC activist mulls suing police

19 mins ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe in panic mode, solution needed

29 mins ago | 167 Views

MDC senator moves motion to probe ZC

29 mins ago | 70 Views

Strive Masiyiwa grows business empire

30 mins ago | 156 Views

Mnangagwa's govt mulls fuel rations

31 mins ago | 136 Views

Only genuine reform can rescue economy

32 mins ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF gobbles millions on chefs' fat-cat salaries

33 mins ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa pushed Chiwenga against the wall

35 mins ago | 389 Views

Doctors' strike reflects national crisis

46 mins ago | 127 Views

Sense finally prevailed at Zifa

47 mins ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe's transition in prisoner's dilemma

48 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa's minister sucked into $33m shady deal

48 mins ago | 143 Views

Motlanthe inquiry findings - There is no justice

49 mins ago | 62 Views

Bleak xmas amid economic turmoil

51 mins ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe consumers bear brunt of inflation

52 mins ago | 36 Views

The cost of botched transition

53 mins ago | 36 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC talks unfolding behind-the-scenes

53 mins ago | 169 Views

Mthuli Ncube engages diplomats on reforms

54 mins ago | 67 Views

Mnangangwa, Chamisa dialogue the only way out

55 mins ago | 47 Views

Man 'steals' from magistrate's office

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Majongwe and other teachers meet Mnangagwa over grievances

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Police chief asked to probe bribery 'charges' against prosecutor

1 hr ago | 74 Views

'Withholding of results over fees unconstitutional'

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Man scalds wife with porridge

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Govt defends questionable CAAZ tender

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Chiwenga brings Xmas cheer to the needy

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Mandiwanzira application granted

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Top lawyer jailed

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Mutsvangwa clarifies position on POSA, AIPPA

1 hr ago | 65 Views

The Outlook for 2019 is Dismal - unless?

3 hrs ago | 701 Views

'Unity Accord was more about Zanu-PF than Zimbabwe,' says Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 1074 Views

'Rapist' Gumbura hires Madhuku

3 hrs ago | 933 Views

'Gucci Grace' leaves workers on her farm without pay

3 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri put differences aside

3 hrs ago | 2124 Views

Finance Minister stirs controversy

3 hrs ago | 1449 Views

2 tonnes of goods disappear at Harare prison

4 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Earthquake leaves Chipinge villagers in panic

4 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Seek first advice from Prophet Makandiwa; only then can you win EU parliamentary elections!

4 hrs ago | 505 Views

A-Level student jailed after impregnating Form 2 lover

11 hrs ago | 3416 Views

Man breaks into neighbour's house, 'rapes, robs' daughter (15) at knife-point

11 hrs ago | 1927 Views

City council could shut down Tshisanyama

11 hrs ago | 4498 Views

Govt to injects $264 million into housing

11 hrs ago | 632 Views

NUST: Foreign students to pay fees in forex

11 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Man who killed girlfriend in cold blood arrested

11 hrs ago | 2006 Views

Matabeleland South to lead in agriculture revolution and devolution

11 hrs ago | 720 Views

Face to face with child abuse - The sad story of an orphan girl child

11 hrs ago | 450 Views

Economic hardships are to test limit of povo's resilience - macabre experiment

11 hrs ago | 331 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days