Who is this man?

I thought I knew the character called Professor Lovemore Madhuku but obviously I don't. This is a man who besides being supported by the organization I was national chairperson of, ZimRights (Zimbabwe Human Rights Association), I personally supported him to take over the chairmanship of the National Constitutional Assemble(NCA) from Morgan Tsvangirai who was going into politics and was to lead the MDC.He was Dr Madhuku then a lawyer and university lecturer. At an election conference at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), I spoke in support of Dr Madhuku and after he had won the election I pledged support and assistance by our rural, district, provincial and national structures. We trusted this man to lead our fight for a change in the constitution. This is a man who won some big international prize money for fighting for peace in Zimbabwe after he was beaten by suspected CIOs and left for dead.I was surprised when he changed the constitution of the NCA so that he could remain its leader for I dont know how long, putting his democratic beliefs in question in the eyes of many. I was also surprised when at times he would support some Zanu-PF awkward moves.I was surprised when he agreed to take part in the Mnangagwa appointed Kgalema Motlanthe Commission of Inquiry when it was dealing with issues pertaining to the election in which he (Professor Lovermore Madhuku) contested the presidency, making him an interested party with a possibility of compromising the process.Now he says Grace Mugabe will not get a fair trial in South Africa and the Mnangagwa government has a duty to protect her. Now I don't think the nation can trust him anymore in its fight for political change. It is in the DNA of Zanu-PF to fall in love with strange characters, people who cannot be trusted. Surely I don't think I know this man anymore.