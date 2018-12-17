PTUZ must fight for good government first then a living wage

Opinion / Columnist

"Veteran Trade unionist and Secretary General of the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) has floored MDC President, Nelson Chamisa saying he will not waste time engaging the opposition leader as he will not address their issues," reported Zimeye."If we don't engage these people and we decide tho engage Chamisa will he address our challenges and concerns? How? As who? These are Labour issues the gvt of the day should address them," twittered Majongwe.Majogwe can meet Mnangagwa every day of the week, twice or even three times a day; that will accomplish nothing. Zanu PF is the root cause of the country's economic meltdown and as long as the regime remains in power the economic meltdown will only get worse. And teachers, doctors, nurse and all the other civil servants will never be paid a living wage as long as the national economy remains in the doldrums.38 years of gross mismanagement and rampant corruption have all but left the Zimbabwe economy in ruins.When Mnangagwa seized power last November he promised to hold free, fair and credible elections and thus restore good governance. As we now know, he failed to keep his promise and blatantly rigged the elections. By rigging the elections Mnangagwa confirmed Zimbabwe was still a pariah state ruled by corrupt and vote rigging thugs. He effectively throw away the nation's hope of economic recovery by scaring away would be investors. As we know, or should know after the last decade of Mugabe's pariah state, investors do not do business in pariah state.Majongwe and other should have engage Mnangagwa directly or indirectly to make sure Zimbabwe had free, fair and credible elections and did away with the curse of pariah state. To engage him now after he has already rigged the elections is a total waste of time.If the truth be told, Majongwe would accomplish nothing engaging Nelson Chamisa now. People should have engaged the opposition to stop them participating in the elections with no reforms in place. By participating in the flawed elections, the opposition have given some modicum of credibility to the process.Zimbabwe is in this hell-on-earth situation with the economy in total meltdown and with a dysfunctional political system because the country is stuck with a corrupt and tyrannical Zanu PF dictatorship. We are all to blame for this.In the long run, people get the government they deserve and we, in Zimbabwe, certainly deserve this corrupt and vote rigging Zanu PF dictatorship complete with its entourage of corrupt and utterly useless opposition parties, over 130 of them at the last count!If Zimbabweans are serious about digging themselves out of this hell-hole Zanu PF has landed the nation into then they must focus on dismantling the dictatorship and replacing it with a healthy and functioning democratic system of government.The nation has been stuck with the vote rigging Zanu PF dictatorship for 38 years. If this Mnangagwa regime is still in office in 2023, we can be certain Zanu PF will rig that year's elections just as readily as it has rigged this year and all the other elections in the past. The only sure way to stop Zanu PF rigging the next elections and thus extend its misrule once again is by making sure the party steps down from office way before 2023.The challenge for the people of Zimbabwe is to restore the people's power to hold leaders to account which Zanu PF has usurped. If there was a lesson for all of us to learn from the tragic events of the last 38 years it is that good governance matters. It does not matter how rich the nation happen to be, how hard working it people are, etc. without a good and accountable government, the nation is doomed!