Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

A gloomy Christmas beckons

2 hrs ago | Views
With only two days left before Christmas, the country is trapped in a gloomy atmosphere, completely devoid of the shopping sprees synonymous with the season.

A snap survey in Harare in the past few days revealed that many people were only shopping for basic commodities as the economic crisis deepens.

A visit to major supermarkets in Harare, found most people buying the usual groceries for mainly basic goods. Many others chose to focus on buying school uniforms.

Tendai Murape said he was disappointed that he was not able to spoil his family as per tradition due to skyrocketing prices.

"A Christmas without soft drinks and ice-cream for the kids is meaningless," he said.

"Instead of shopping for the fancy food here we are, buying flour to at least bake chimodho (home-made bread).

Murape said he was resigned to fate and would focus on the essence of the day.
"My family and I will celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, our only hope amid the gloom," he said.

Faith West who was shopping at OK Mart in Hillside said 2018 was a difficult year and there was nothing to celebrate this festive season.

"As you can see, there aren't many people doing the usual mad rush for goodies because there is no money. This has been the most difficult year for everyone and we are all feeling the pinch," she said.

Although major retail shops had marked down several items in a bid to lure customers, they still attracted few buyers.

Most companies were unable to give their workers bonuses as the economic woes continued to mount.

Elderly Ronia Kanhukamwe said this year would go down in history as the worst because of the economic crisis.

Zimbabwe's economic problems intensified in September after Finance minister Mthuli Ncube introduced austerity measures that included a 2% tax on electronic transactions.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe monetary policy unveiled around the same time directing banks to separate foreign currency dominated accounts from real time gross settlement balances saw the exchange rate between bond notes and the United States dollar shooting up on the parallel market.

This spawned a shortage of basic commodities, fuel and medicines, which still persists.

Source - the standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Gukurahundi victims remembered

16 mins ago | 42 Views

Derek Chisora knocked out by Dillian Whyte

17 mins ago | 43 Views

Eddie Cross roasts black European wannabes in Zimbabwe

20 mins ago | 128 Views

Mugabe law haunts Zimbabwe

24 mins ago | 93 Views

Chamisa takes war to Mnangagwa

27 mins ago | 165 Views

Mutodi charges govt $500 a day

28 mins ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe start-up targets foreign market

30 mins ago | 45 Views

Shares in Liquid are like $135m cash, says Mboweni

43 mins ago | 99 Views

The message of Christmas

47 mins ago | 39 Views

Prosecute killer soldiers

48 mins ago | 150 Views

House of Stone reflects on 'true' Gukurahundi events

49 mins ago | 84 Views

Axcil Jefferies charms Hollywood star Will Smith

50 mins ago | 51 Views

Sharks honour 'Beast' Mtawarira

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Zanu-PF admits currency chaos

1 hr ago | 876 Views

Plot to ban Chamisa dead

1 hr ago | 689 Views

NAC engages parliamentarians in HIV response

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

2018: The year in which anger took centre stage

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Mukanya returns to Gweru

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Tithe prophet goes global

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Watch this space

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zifa executive holds maiden indaba

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Red Cross reaches out to hungry Binga villagers

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

What if witchcraft is our technology?

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

2018: When hope turned into despair

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Delta shuts soft drink plants

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's budget is a waste of time'

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

It's back to school for teachers

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Man kidnapped, assaulted and left for dead in bush

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa acts on ghost workers

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Namibia mulls end to 25-year rand peg

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

From Mzilikazi High to Forbes Africa Magazine

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe relaxa travelling requirements for minors

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Early ticket sales for Warrriors last Afcon qualifier

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Sugar daddies fingered in students HIV stats

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Farmers bemoan high bank interest rates

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Man shot in robbery crossfire

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Gabriel ditches Bosso

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Empower Bank to introduce agency banking

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Government avails 4 million textbooks

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Indian firm to set up $40 million textile plant in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe government introduces free education

2 hrs ago | 880 Views

Slain lawyer's father makes demands

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

It's Xmas, stop and reflect!

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Fresh Zimbabwe cholera outbreak claims 3

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Vandalism costs TelOne

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe looking at introducing local crude oil refinery

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

'Fuel supply gaps still exist in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

6 die in head-on collision claims

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa extends Commission of Inquiry's hearing tenure

3 hrs ago | 132 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days