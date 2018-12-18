'People in Mbare have no totems' mocked Mugabe - Is that why you denied them the vote and even life!

Opinion / Columnist

"I remember Mugabe sometime when he said people living in Mbare do not have a totem. He is damn right," said Eddie Cross in one of his recent blubbering.The irony of that statement from Mugabe is glaring and only a heartless tyrant and his upstart acolyte like Eddie Cross would fail to see it. Here is the tyrant who has striped Zimbabweans, not just in Mbabre but all over the country of the democratic freedoms and rights including the right to a meaningful vote and even the right to life itself. Mugabe destroyed the country's once booming economy forcing unemployment to soar to dizzying heights of 90%. 75% of our people now live on US$1.00 or less a day. The tyrant murdered over 30 000 innocent Zimbabweans for the love of absolute power, the influence and the looted wealth to brought him and his cronies.He denies the whole nation its humanity, pride and even the sanctity of life itself and the tyrant even has the chutzpah to mock his victims about having no totem. Is that the reason why you have abused and terrorised the nation?"Are we murungus (white people). Judges wear white head gears, fun hats. Our Speaker of the national assembly comes in a black gown; he demands that Members of Parliament wear suits with a tie and he doesn't want any fancy clothes. Are we murungus (white)," continued Eddie Cross."I ask you what the hell are you? We are Africans."If we call ourselves Zimbabwean, certain things have to change. I call myself Zimbabwean and I am. My great, great father came here in 1877 as a missionary. Then we must take on the culture of our people. That is how we should function. That should be part of every Zimbabwean."You go to Japan, they are Japanese; you go to a Japanese organisation, they are Japanese. They run their business like Japanese. Same as China."But come to Africa, all the restaurants want to play American jazz and they want to wear fancy clothes and they want to speak in English and they don't want to speak Shona."Many Zimbabweans have risked life and limb to elect you, Mr Cross, and your MDC friends into power on the promise you would bring about the democratic changes the nations has been dying for to end the Zanu PF dictatorship. You lot have failed to bring about even one democratic change in 19 years even when you had the golden opportunity to do so during the GNU.Eddie Cross and his MDC friends have never apologised for selling-out on reforms. Never!Indeed, instead of apologising for betraying the nation and landing us in this economic and political mess; Eddie Cross is so presumptuous as to lecture us on how we should dress and speak as if that is more important than stopping Zanu PF rigging elections, ending unemployed, etc.!The greatest mistake Zimbabweans have ever made was to have ever trusted and elected tyrants like Mugabe and idiots like Eddie Cross into political office! We have paid dearly for our folly and continue to pay for generations to come if we do not wise up and end the dictatorship a.s.a.p.The present economic situation of 90% unemployed, all but collapsed basic services such as health care and clean running water, etc. is socially, politically and morally unsustainable. Zimbabwe is standing on the very edge of the abyss. Totem! Who cares about the bloody totem when the nation's very survival is hanging by the thread.xf