Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'People in Mbare have no totems' mocked Mugabe - Is that why you denied them the vote and even life!

1 hr ago | Views
"I remember Mugabe sometime when he said people living in Mbare do not have a totem. He is damn right," said Eddie Cross in one of his recent blubbering.

The irony of that statement from Mugabe is glaring and only a heartless tyrant and his upstart acolyte like Eddie Cross would fail to see it. Here is the tyrant who has striped Zimbabweans, not just in Mbabre but all over the country of the democratic freedoms and rights including the right to a meaningful vote and even the right to life itself. Mugabe destroyed the country's once booming economy forcing unemployment to soar to dizzying heights of 90%. 75% of our people now live on US$1.00 or less a day. The tyrant murdered over 30 000 innocent Zimbabweans for the love of absolute power, the influence and the looted wealth to brought him and his cronies.

He denies the whole nation its humanity, pride and even the sanctity of life itself and the tyrant even has the chutzpah to mock his victims about having no totem. Is that the reason why you have abused and terrorised the nation?

"Are we murungus (white people). Judges wear white head gears, fun hats. Our Speaker of the national assembly comes in a black gown; he demands that Members of Parliament wear suits with a tie and he doesn't want any fancy clothes. Are we murungus (white)," continued Eddie Cross.

"I ask you what the hell are you? We are Africans.

"If we call ourselves Zimbabwean, certain things have to change. I call myself Zimbabwean and I am. My great, great father came here in 1877 as a missionary. Then we must take on the culture of our people. That is how we should function. That should be part of every Zimbabwean.

"You go to Japan, they are Japanese; you go to a Japanese organisation, they are Japanese. They run their business like Japanese. Same as China.

"But come to Africa, all the restaurants want to play American jazz and they want to wear fancy clothes and they want to speak in English and they don't want to speak Shona."

Many Zimbabweans have risked life and limb to elect you, Mr Cross, and your MDC friends into power on the promise you would bring about the democratic changes the nations has been dying for to end the Zanu PF dictatorship. You lot have failed to bring about even one democratic change in 19 years even when you had the golden opportunity to do so during the GNU.

Eddie Cross and his MDC friends have never apologised for selling-out on reforms. Never!

Indeed, instead of apologising for betraying the nation and landing us in this economic and political mess; Eddie Cross is so presumptuous as to lecture us on how we should dress and speak as if that is more important than stopping Zanu PF rigging elections, ending unemployed, etc.!

The greatest mistake Zimbabweans have ever made was to have ever trusted and elected tyrants like Mugabe and idiots like Eddie Cross into political office! We have paid dearly for our folly and continue to pay for generations to come if we do not wise up and end the dictatorship a.s.a.p.

The present economic situation of 90% unemployed, all but collapsed basic services such as health care and clean running water, etc. is socially, politically and morally unsustainable.  Zimbabwe is standing on the very edge of the abyss. Totem! Who cares about the bloody totem when the nation's very survival is hanging by the thread.

xf

All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Victoria Falls' Lookout Cafe burnt to ashes

25 mins ago | 191 Views

FULL TEXT: Mnangagwa's Christmas day message

48 mins ago | 338 Views

'MDC to remove Mnangagwa in 2019'

1 hr ago | 1488 Views

'Pull him/her down' syndrome in the UK

1 hr ago | 465 Views

Mnangagwa fears Matabeleland restoration: no one will baby sit him in Matabeleland

1 hr ago | 452 Views

Mutsvangwa's anti-Mnangagwa project suffers still birth?

2 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Jonathan Moyo fights in Energy Mutodi's corner

2 hrs ago | 1864 Views

1893 MHRRM: Merry Xmas and Happy New Year

11 hrs ago | 484 Views

Chamisa boils as the year end

11 hrs ago | 3682 Views

'Tsvangirai will be an albatross round your neck' Dell predicted - he was right, now it is ED and Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 2539 Views

ZRP on drive to avoid traffic accidents

15 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Doctors, govt impasse far from over

15 hrs ago | 1875 Views

Gukurahundi victims remembered

23 hrs ago | 2217 Views

Derek Chisora knocked out by Dillian Whyte

23 hrs ago | 2195 Views

Eddie Cross roasts black European wannabes in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7337 Views

Mugabe law haunts Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 5293 Views

Chamisa takes war to Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 9462 Views

Mutodi charges govt $500 a day

23 hrs ago | 5088 Views

Zimbabwe start-up targets foreign market

23 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Shares in Liquid are like $135m cash, says Mboweni

23 hrs ago | 627 Views

The message of Christmas

23 hrs ago | 155 Views

Prosecute killer soldiers

23 hrs ago | 1035 Views

House of Stone reflects on 'true' Gukurahundi events

23 hrs ago | 380 Views

Axcil Jefferies charms Hollywood star Will Smith

23 hrs ago | 380 Views

Sharks honour 'Beast' Mtawarira

24 hrs ago | 669 Views

Zanu-PF admits currency chaos

24 hrs ago | 6162 Views

Plot to ban Chamisa dead

24 hrs ago | 3897 Views

NAC engages parliamentarians in HIV response

24 hrs ago | 163 Views

2018: The year in which anger took centre stage

24 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mukanya returns to Gweru

24 hrs ago | 335 Views

Tithe prophet goes global

24 hrs ago | 876 Views

A gloomy Christmas beckons

24 hrs ago | 138 Views

Watch this space

24 hrs ago | 112 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days