FULL TEXT: Mnangagwa's Christmas day message

33 mins ago | Views
Fellow Zimbabweans

Christmas is a time for celebration. A time to take a break from the daily pressures in order to be together with the family and to appreciate those closest to us.
It is a time to cherish the greatest gift of God Almighty; the birth of his Son Jesus Christ.

This Christmas we reflect on the lessons from Christ's birth and life; lessons around faith, love and forgiveness. I give thanks for the Christmas miracle, Jesus Christ our Lord and Saviour.

Christmas is also a time to recognise those who work daily for the benefit of others. Whose contributions often go unnoticed.

I would like to encourage all our brothers and sisters who volunteer their time and energies to help those in need and less fortunate than ourselves. This spirit of volunteerism is a true blessing and should be celebrated by us all. As we celebrate Christmas, let us remember to 'Love our neighbour as ourselves' and to 'do to others what we want them to do to us.'

2018 was a historic year for our beloved nation, as we begin the process of national renewal and recovery. There is so much more to be done and there will be further bumps along the road. I am aware that many will have a difficult Christmas. I encourage all of us to be patient, resilient and to work hard in a collective unity, as we create a better, democratic and prosperous Zimbabwe for all.

From my family to yours, I wish you all a merry Christmas and a happy year.

God bless you all



Source - Byo24News
Most Popular In 7 Days