Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Show some leadership, Mr Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | Views
BY any account, Zimbabwe is at a crossroads and one thing is obvious: the situation cannot go on as if everything is normal, that the country is 'open for business' and that Nirvana is around the corner.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, yes sir, you are the President and it is incumbent upon you to pilot the country in the direction which it should be going, economically and politically.

But the lack of leadership is glaring. There are many differing views of Mnangagwa, especially before his rise to power, but one thing has been consistent: he is a pragmatic man.

Recall this statement by Josaya Hungwe, a close ally told BBC in August this year: "Mnangagwa is a practical person. He is a person who recognises that politics is politics, but people must eat."

Zimbabweans are faced with a gloomy festive holiday and the most painful thing is; with the euphoria they had over the departure of former President Robert Mugabe and the hope in the new government, no one ever budgeted for this frustrating development.

Former opposition MP backbencher and an early Mnangagwa supporter, Eddie Cross, says elsewhere on these pages that the President has to act now on the various issues affecting the country such as market distortions, fuel shortages, currency distortions, property rights, investment climate and the rule of law, among others.

He highlights several issues that need urgent attention.

The system where the central bank has to look for foreign currency for the business is unsustainable. There is need to deal with the currency distortions and allow the market to regulate itself. Banks should be allowed to trade and float the local dollar as quickly as possible, like what the country did in 2009.

It is unsustainable to continue on the path of the fallacy exchange rate of 1:1 between the United States dollar and bond note.

Mnangagwa should also deal with corruption to make sure that government officials do not stall investment opportunities in order to get kickbacks. The law should take its course on government officials' implicated in corrupt activities.

There is also need for Mnangagwa to go beyond the rhetoric that he is interested in solving the country's economic situation, yet on the ground he is doing everything possible to cripple it further. Mnangagwa should be pragmatic and deal with the real problems the country is facing.

His "open for business" mantra is never a viable option when the business environment is toxic. The way the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) carries its duty is a threat to the growth of business. There is need to reform Zimra and not incapacitate it.

There is also need for the country to honour property rights. The business of impunity and wanton violation of property rights scares away investors.

When Mugabe dismissed him from government in November last year, Mnangagwa released a statement pledging to return to the country to lead Zimbabweans. Well, Zimbabweans need that leadership more than ever.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 killed in Bulawayo - Harare highway crash

25 mins ago | 232 Views

Zimbabwe reviews Visa requirements for tourism markets

26 mins ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa okayed deadly army deployment

30 mins ago | 230 Views

Army general haunts Mnangagwa

31 mins ago | 434 Views

'Zimbabweans postpone Christmas this year'

31 mins ago | 111 Views

3 Zimbabweans win Rhodes scholarships

32 mins ago | 126 Views

Teachers report loan sharks to Mnangagwa

33 mins ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa, Judges lock horns

34 mins ago | 120 Views

Of Zimbabwe Parly fashion police, odd dressers

35 mins ago | 48 Views

Varsity graduates hope for better Zimbabwe

35 mins ago | 19 Views

Bulawayo City Council to ration water

36 mins ago | 52 Views

Doctors take fight to Supreme Court

37 mins ago | 69 Views

Chivayo apologises to ZPC

37 mins ago | 80 Views

Driver, passengers arrested enroute to Zimbabwe from SA

46 mins ago | 256 Views

Grace Mugabe fails to pay farm workers for 3 months

46 mins ago | 84 Views

Travellers frustrated as Zimbabwe delays crossings at Beitbridge border

47 mins ago | 98 Views

Chiwenga suspends striking doctors

51 mins ago | 256 Views

'Free education will require $1 billion'

52 mins ago | 121 Views

Mutsvangwa ouster plot latest

53 mins ago | 382 Views

Delays in appointing substantive PG hampering NPA

54 mins ago | 53 Views

Zanu PF blocks MDC bid to scrap 2% tax

55 mins ago | 104 Views

Judge bars Immigration Department from conducting hearings

55 mins ago | 80 Views

Musician takes wife to court over infidelity

56 mins ago | 158 Views

'Align laws to minimise child abuse'

57 mins ago | 18 Views

Toilets facilities poser for Beitbridge

59 mins ago | 43 Views

ECD teacher shortages hit Lupane

59 mins ago | 38 Views

Cop jailed 12 years for robbery

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Zimra to up surveillance on businesses

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Mapeza assaults FC Platinum team vice-captain

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Police hunt 'killer' villager

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Chamisa sends state into panic mode

1 hr ago | 884 Views

'Jolly Jesus' killed before Xmas

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Makamba Busha calls for removal of sanctions

1 hr ago | 30 Views

TSCZ deploys roadblocks

1 hr ago | 26 Views

SA assures holiday travellers

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa warns civil servants

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa urges patience in Christmas message

1 hr ago | 46 Views

MSU gets 30 condom dispensers

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Chiwenga to discipliner striking health workers

1 hr ago | 78 Views

No changes to requirements for children travelling to South Africa - Immigration

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Let's work together, Mnangagwa urges nation

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Filling stations warned against fuel hoarding

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Registered vehicles up 34%

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Let's work together, Mnangagwa urges nation

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Chiwenga warns striking doctors

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Chiwenga speaks on striking doctors

1 hr ago | 986 Views

God's Answer to Zimbabwe - UCARDGPZ Christmas Message

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mugabe -Tsvangirai relations; Mutambara bares his soul

3 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Economic meltdown pushing many into poverty

4 hrs ago | 513 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days