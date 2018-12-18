'Zimbabweans postpone Christmas this year'

Opinion / Columnist

As Zimbabweans wake up tomorrow to celebrate the traditional Christmas Day, will the day be same as in past year? The Daily News' Jeffrey Muvundusi and Pauline Hurungudo spoke to some Zimbabweans about this year's Christmas.Junior Bhosha (65) - MurehwaThings are hard and only God is keeping us. Zimbabwe has shown us a tough life. I do buying and selling and business is no longer moving because people don't have money. Food is also hard to come by because every commodity is costly for us. This will be a Christmas different from all others. Our grandchildren will not know the kind of lives we used to have on Christmas because right now we can no longer afford good food like we used to.Sandra Maravanyika (36) - HreI am not even thinking about Christmas because I am already preparing for school fees for next year. Worse of all in my case I am pregnantand preparation for us pregnant women is now so hard especially when there is no money and when prices are so high. Hospitals were told to give us services for free but right now there are no supplies. We have to buy my preparation in US dollars and I don't even go to work. I finished my teaching training and I don't have a job. How can we have a good Christmas, again, when school fees are increasing, we are already thinking of fees so there is no Christmas to enjoy!Nomthandazo Dlodlo (23) - ByoWith this prevailing economy we just have to deal with what is there but to be honest this is just hell of a Christmas with nothing much to cheer about. These are tough and trying times where luxury that is normally associated with this day is just a thing of the past. Some of us may just as well go and drown our sorrows at church.Willard Nyangumbe (28) - ByoThere is no Christmas to talk about, things are just bad. The day will be just like any other day. When the year started things were better than how they are now. Imagine to get to my rural area I need about $80 for transport alone, not talking about groceries and other necessities. Sadly, it's only us on the grounds who are suffering yet the top government officials are leaving large.Caroline Mazhandu (20) - ByoYou know this is the day that we used to patiently wait for as we were growing up, but now it has just become like any other day where you cannot think of putting on new clothes or doing something special. It's not like the day has lost its relevance, no but the economic situation has just reduced the day to be ordinary. I would have loved to go braai and have fun with colleagues but I can't because the pockets are empty. There is no money in the banks; food stuffs are just too expensive.Kelvin Chikanya (22) - ByoIt's unfortunate that as a generation it seems we are going to die without enjoying in this country. Things are just bad. I can't even imagine what I will be doing tomorrow. I have got no plans. If any of my friends do not come to collect me for an outing it means I will spend whole day stuck here. We are just victims of poor governance that's why we are suffering like this.Bessie Kamusoko (30) - ByoI am sure this is one of the worst Christmas days I am going to have since I was born. I can't even get fuel to travel, things are just expensive and you can't just spend blindly when you know that school fees and uniforms which are also now way expensive will be knocking at my door step in January. We are just hoping that the few friends from diaspora will make our day.