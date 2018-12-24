Indiscipline and fake presentations

Opinion / Columnist

Clement Moyo

Mediation for Peace Centre





President Emmerson Mnangagwa can run around the world claiming to be making mega deals with who ever but there is one biggest and most important of all deals he hasn't made - shall we call it 'the Nelson Chamisa Emmerson Mnangagwa' deal. We need that deal Mr President and we need it like yesterday. All the President is doing is trying to run away from the problem but the problem is certainly not going to dissipate, no, never. We need the promised Canaan. Drop hypocrisy, lies and falsehoods that political opposition is responsible for the so called sanctions and shying away investors. No sane investor, at least the non corrupt one's would put their money where there is a military rule because there is uncertainity there. What does it take for our leaders to understand or may be realise that the state is more important than their egos and start behaving like civil servants not like little gods. Intelligent leaders always find the key to unlock the answer to a problem. If you listened to Robert Mugabe's speeches, there was a lot of eloquence in English but no political progressive sense, so, it was all nonsense because it took the country no where.You have a corrupt army that shoots and kills harmless civilians, some of whom had even nothing to do with the demonstrations but were on their own private errands. No defined rules of engagement and no professional army ethics were followed just shoot and kill the demonstrators. People expect some of those soldiers to be court marshalled and charged with murder. Knowing African leaders, they don't value the lives of their subjects but maintaining power by what ever means possible. I'm sure they know the names of the soldiers who pulled the triggers for the live killer bullets. The securocrats' testimonies to the commission of inquiry were dodgy and to a large extent weakened the commission's report and may be it's safe to say they lied under oath. So what action will be taken against those who killed our fellow citizens?