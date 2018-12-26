Political studies 101 on how Zanu failed itself, the country, and the masses

Opinion / Columnist

Andrew M Manyevere

Zimbabwe Diaspora

- A family upholder, God fearing, respects rule of law, adores human life and safety, soldier for social justice and human rights and a community leader and Zimbabwean Diaspora.

Politically I wonder if it is the morning, afternoon and evening in Zimbabwe, to Africa and, to the Diaspora community who watch yet emotionally as tangled in as anyone at home. The Christmas message by President ED Pfee of Zimbabwe seems like the wildest joke our country is experiencing in her economic collapse and failures due to ineptitude and incompetence of Zanu party government recently installed by authority of the African Union (AU). If stock is taken on world electoral supervisors who came to Zimbabwe in 2018 the truth is they doubt if the victory of Zanu could simply be because they removed Mr. Robert Mugabe. Zimbabwe today needs complete transformation in thinking, approach in governance , the true upholding of the rule of law, arrest of and detention of any corruption practicing people, institutions starting from those in highest position, put them to trial for justice and jail , release or forgive them, but NEVER TO KILL THEM else history lacks evidence of wrong doing.The need for an OPEN system on WHERE and HOW it went wrong by mentioning individuals and/or corporations who engaged in it without fear is overdue but obviously not from Zanu Pf supported government. The country cannot build the CULTURE OF CHANGE on the bedrock of the old corrupt ridden system let alone reliant on the same Zanu Pf army hierarchy as well as the same old election rigging individuals. It is hypocrisy that we can come up with new NARRATIVES in GOVERNANCE and ACCOUNTABILITY based on meaningless slogans such as ED Pfee, totally and completely useless and meaningless and empty sounding lamentations of thoughtless Zanuism. There is too deep an entrenchment of corruption practices collaborated to by some western countries' individual wealth tycoons, banks, Chinese and Russian governments. Zanu lack of vision and greedy has landed the country to this merciful stage when basic necessities previously supplied from our factories in the country are now being imported.Could it be true that ZIMBABWE WILL COLAPSE BECAUSE GOVERNMENT FAILED THE PEOPLE FREEDOM to drink CocaCola soft drink more than they rig elections? Would Zanu as usual falsely smear western nations with blame for their failure to account and control the country governance processes? Or should we consider it a plethora of issues including machination of imperialism through manipulation by western companies that are in Zimbabwe as well as a much vocal citinship everywhere against the falure of Zanu? Zanu itself is sick in intensive care unit hence strong denying of truth on her incompetence and an effort to run the government on propaganda building lies of promising that the situation will get better so people can hope that change for the better is coming. Review briefly the life of this government and the behaviour of parliamentarians recently chosen irrespective of political affiliation. Recently an infamous professor Mtuli is surrounded by hanging MPs because they are asking him to supply them with four wheel drive vehicles from a zero revenue country budget. Even if few dollars trickle into the fiscus, can anyone expect a wild cry for personal vehicles to use or should we expect strong debate on recovery tangible plans including making clinics, drugs, staff and agro-inputs to hopefully salvage the agro-industry the main stay of the country heavily to crowd the agenda of Parliament? What are the credentials of these men and women clamoring for use of government vehicles when government performance is at its lowest and the country collapsing? Citizens should check their contribution to this decay.We must acknowledge that the standards of Zanu governance performance has been poorest as sadly blessed with hefty personal packages to a top heavy cabinet whose service delivery rate is zero output. If these men and women are selected on no presentation of issues they will fight for in Parliament then our communities need education first on what abuse of power is about and where it begins. We should not encourage people to vote on empty promises but use our stomach and tangible deliverables communities make immediate use of. When people can place a recall on MPs then it accounts for higher levels of MPs accountability. It is not so long ago when Zanu paraded new vehicles which were then used to run around finishing any budget funds on none productive deliverable like party campaign. Today the country has no fuel services including all basics edibles for the common people. Make no mistake if a stock take was done on houses of minister and top government officials that is when many Zimbabweans will get to understand what an insensitive lot professing national commitment to leadership. Like currencies they have in surpluses these men and women have pantries exploding with expensive imported foods. It is strange that there is no shame by government on this mercenary behavior that is going on unabated. We need truth, sincerity; integrity not words, empty words like the Christmas so called address to the nation by the country President E D Mnagagwa.In the political arena watch a stead advent of land acquisition in reverse to the 2000s sudden fight and none procedural land grapping being done by white blue eyed guys of the Zanu hierarchy at the expense of the villagers who are being victimized and disadvantaged. The saddest point is that ex-combatants are silent on such matters of gross social injustice on masses and villagers except when it comes to claiming hefty self-sustaining maintenance cost from government fiscus each year. Its time when open budget system debated in Parliament is seriously adopted for purposes of accountability than thump-sucking budgets proposed by the executive arm of government to appease the levels of the electorate that is more vocal to cause threat to individuals in government.The system of government plans bouncing between trial and error pretexts is too much unreliable for the country to expect effective system change coming through. Economics simply dictate that the filling of the granary with grain after harvest, as a system practiced by traditional chiefs in villages in order to be able to provide food to the people in times of need, worked well then. How come the Zanu government cannot plan accordingly to meet contingencies from her reserves? Where does the party get billions to buy new cars and government to buy ministers vehicles so as to get them to execute clandestine operations for support of government? These questions are neither entertained nor debated at party or Parliament levels or is it lack of the media and opposition in being bold to report anomalies?Story has it that big as an elephant is only one of the smallest insects, the ant, not an animal will crumble down an elephant to death without staging a battle. The anti can easily without argument kill an elephant once she finds her way into the nose of an elephant. PEOPLE ON THEIR FEET or ON SIT DOWN PROTEST are like an ant in the nose of an elephant and can crumble down a government anywhere in the world. It however takes faith in leadership that MUST OF NECESSITY comes from among the rank and file of the people themselves. Any other way remains vulnerable and needs force to sustain hence involvement of soldiers' machinery. No normal soldiers would invade homes and force people to go to work within incurring the hurt of people. We need change political NARRATIVES and APPROACH is the mode for success.Political narratives need changing too. Campaign strategies need to tell statistics of moneys send abroad in foreign banks by those claiming leadership. The police need reorientation, soldiers need professionalism, and ex-combatants need to shut up because each time they open their mouths it's about filling their pockets. Can they not see people dying because of lack of medicine and corrupt administration pocketing budget away into personal accounts? Can they not see that Zanu drives new cars when the nation is bleeding to bankruptcy? Who did the ex-combatant fought to redeem? If they say as they say: To redeem ourselves, then we needed to ask but even then what did our fathers and brothers who died fighting die for. Soldiers serve the country not themselves or for the good of their relatives. NATIONAL SACRIFICE IS BIGGER THAN SELF. NATIONS REVERE SOLDIERS OF THE STRUGGLE BECAUSE THEY PAY SUPREME PRICE FOR PEACE WITH THEIR LIVES BUT NEVER CLAIM A BIGGER THAN OTHERS STAKE IN GOVERNANCE OR POSITION IN RUNNING THE GOVERNMENT OF THE DAY.With respect let us change our NARRATIVES in political priorities, revise our focus and cut our terms of Presidential office to one single term for the next twenty years to get our bearing right by cleaning the rot accumulated into the system of governance by Zanu methods so personalized on individuals and personalities that the face of government is no more visible.