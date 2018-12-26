Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Tongogara family welcomes new revelations

2 hrs ago | Views
The family of the late national hero, General Josiah Magama Tongogara says the revelations on the circumstances surrounding his death are a step in the right direction as they help the family in bringing closure.

The past 39 years have never been easy for the Tongogara family which has been starved of critical information surrounding the death of the late ZANLA commander.

Following revelations by key witnesses; Cde Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri and Lieutenant General Edzayi Chimonyo, the wife of the late national icon, Senator Angeline Tongogara said such information will help in bringing closure.

She paid tribute to the new government for efforts made so far in honouring General Tongogara.

General Tongo's children said they never had a chance to be with their father during the struggle, adding that the revelations made gave them an opportunity to appreciate their father better.

Zimbabwe's history will not be complete without mentioning the contribution by Cde Tongo to the country's liberation.

Selfless as he was, his death touched most Zimbabweans who had hopes that he would contribute towards building a free Zimbabwe.



Source - zbc
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ramps up Mnangagwa pressure

27 mins ago | 276 Views

Man bashes ex-wife for divorcing him

33 mins ago | 170 Views

Can we hope when there is no hope?

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Who Killed Tongogara December 2018 Analysis

1 hr ago | 1029 Views

Confused Mnangagwa must spare us our hardworking doctors

1 hr ago | 429 Views

Government issues another ethanol licence

11 hrs ago | 3659 Views

Zimbabweans not highly taxed - Zimra

11 hrs ago | 2313 Views

More boys born on Christmas Day

11 hrs ago | 960 Views

PSL season to start in March, says Kamambo

11 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Agitated fans turn on Winky D, pelt him off the stage

11 hrs ago | 4300 Views

Christmas Eve Murder!... Neighbourhood watch members beat man to death

12 hrs ago | 5997 Views

Man fatally stabs uncle with kitchen knife on Christmas Eve

12 hrs ago | 2622 Views

Political studies 101 on how Zanu failed itself, the country, and the masses

12 hrs ago | 2209 Views

'Mnangagwa is sincere about change' - so why did he rig the elections

12 hrs ago | 2646 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days