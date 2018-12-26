Tongogara family welcomes new revelations

Opinion / Columnist

The family of the late national hero, General Josiah Magama Tongogara says the revelations on the circumstances surrounding his death are a step in the right direction as they help the family in bringing closure.The past 39 years have never been easy for the Tongogara family which has been starved of critical information surrounding the death of the late ZANLA commander.Following revelations by key witnesses; Cde Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri and Lieutenant General Edzayi Chimonyo, the wife of the late national icon, Senator Angeline Tongogara said such information will help in bringing closure.She paid tribute to the new government for efforts made so far in honouring General Tongogara.General Tongo's children said they never had a chance to be with their father during the struggle, adding that the revelations made gave them an opportunity to appreciate their father better.Zimbabwe's history will not be complete without mentioning the contribution by Cde Tongo to the country's liberation.Selfless as he was, his death touched most Zimbabweans who had hopes that he would contribute towards building a free Zimbabwe.