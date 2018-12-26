Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Doctors strike symptom of bigger malaise

35 mins ago | Views
THE ongoing strike by doctors in the country's hospitals is just but a symptom of the bigger illness plaguing Zimbabwe.

The doctors are demanding payment in US dollars, stocking of medicines and equipment in hospitals, an increase in their on-call allowances, a facility to import vehicles duty-free and a review of allowances for doctors based at rural health centres.

Earlier this year, nurses across the country protested, making similar demands. The striking nurses were fired, only to be rehired.

Again, in similar fashion, government chose not to address the root cause of the matter, but instead resorted to firing the 550 doctors who had taken part in the strike.
While some circles have been quick to label the doctors' demands as outrageous, conveniently pointing out that Treasury is already overburdened, one only needs to walk into a grocery store to accept the fact that the cost of living is skyrocketing.

Zimstats would have us believe that annual inflation is at 31%, but the reality is far from that. The cost of living is increasing — public transport operators have doubled bus fare for most routes, a kilogram of meat is averaging $16, a 300ml bottle of coke is priced at a ridiculous $1,50; that's if you are lucky to find one on the shelf.

Life is increasingly becoming difficult, not just for doctors but for every other ordinary Zimbabwean.

What then is going to happen when the rest of the civil service joins in the strike? What then is government going to do when it's confronted by this inevitability?
The teachers' unions have already made notice of their demands for an increase in the region of 600% or to have their salaries paid in foreign currency to cushion them against pricing volatilities.

The nurses, extension officers and other government employees who bear the brunt of a debilitating economy, will also come to the table with their demands. Clearly, a complete government shutdown is in the making if the underlying economic issues are not addressed as a matter of urgency.

Government should not wait until it is brought to a standstill by workers demanding what is rightfully owed to them.

We believe the solution is not in firing all striking workers, but in addressing economic fundamentals which have brought the country to this position.

While we acknowledge that Treasury is already struggling, this is a situation of the government's own making.

It is also high time the government admitted that the country is undergoing a currency crisis and do away with the surrogate bond note, which has caused pricing distortions.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa threatened with #ShutDownZimbabwe

30 mins ago | 153 Views

DeMbare in Xmas shopping

31 mins ago | 48 Views

Charambas charm villagers

32 mins ago | 61 Views

Where are modern day Tongogaras?

33 mins ago | 39 Views

An inquiry into commission of inquiry's findings

34 mins ago | 61 Views

Edcon to up stake in Zimbabwe Edgars Stores

36 mins ago | 57 Views

Regal Insurance suspended

37 mins ago | 42 Views

Pepsi ups output in Zimbabwe

38 mins ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwean businessman sues SA investor

38 mins ago | 26 Views

Doctors' strike: A balancing act of ethics and rights

39 mins ago | 19 Views

Underfunding NPA, Zacc dangerous: MP

40 mins ago | 14 Views

Trio 'rapes' neighbour

41 mins ago | 77 Views

Parliament to resume sitting end of January

42 mins ago | 19 Views

Man fatally strikes neighbour with a brick

42 mins ago | 28 Views

Bulawayo forex discount deal not attractive

43 mins ago | 48 Views

Botswana firm eyes Zimbabwe diamond cutting

44 mins ago | 20 Views

Union fleeces teachers of thousands of dollars

45 mins ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa launches diplomatic offensive

45 mins ago | 61 Views

Chiwenga happy with supply of medicines

46 mins ago | 15 Views

Chiwenga to change doctors intern conditions

47 mins ago | 50 Views

Chiwenga to meet spiritual leaders

48 mins ago | 65 Views

New Year's Eve street party for Bulawayo

49 mins ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe farmers call for cloud seeding

50 mins ago | 25 Views

Greedy Zimbabwean MPs demand increase in allowances

51 mins ago | 31 Views

US based Zimbabwean spent US $5K personal money to put home country on Google Street View

3 hrs ago | 766 Views

Zimbabwe's economic recovery plan (Zim Plan)

3 hrs ago | 530 Views

US agency warns of imminent drought in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 759 Views

More pain for Zimbabweans as kombis hike fares

3 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Chamisa so obsessed with power

3 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Mugabe mired in Tongogara's death

3 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Hyenas wreak havoc in Tsholotsho

3 hrs ago | 429 Views

Sober people must handle the Doctors' impasse

5 hrs ago | 914 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga fidgets during press conference

5 hrs ago | 3436 Views

Botswana firm eyes Zim diamond cutting

6 hrs ago | 369 Views

FC Platinum await Champions League draw

6 hrs ago | 325 Views

Boxing Day road accidents toll drops to 9

6 hrs ago | 223 Views

Government not dispensing expired drugs, says Mangwana

6 hrs ago | 759 Views

Ex-minister's daughter on the police wanted list

11 hrs ago | 5604 Views

Khupe, Mnangagwa for Tsvangirai memorial

11 hrs ago | 4204 Views

Chiwenga happy with supply of medicines across Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 961 Views

Chiwenga heads for Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 3266 Views

Zimbabwean doctors killed over a thousand people in one month of December?

12 hrs ago | 3598 Views

Common mistakes in hiring an immigration lawyer you need to avoid

12 hrs ago | 1051 Views

'Mnangagwa is #failure itself' said Biti - true, but so are you, hence why all must step down now

12 hrs ago | 2928 Views

Zimbabwean businessman sues SA investor

13 hrs ago | 616 Views

Olinda Marowa opens up on hubby's death

13 hrs ago | 1985 Views

ZCTU threatens national shutdown

13 hrs ago | 1781 Views

'Mugabe seized my book on Tongogara's death'

13 hrs ago | 2659 Views

Zimbabwe farmers call for cloud seeding

13 hrs ago | 910 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days