Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Ramaphosa asked to pressure ED on new GNU - SADC must act decisively before it is too late

1 hr ago | Views
"A few days ago I had a fruitful meeting in Pretoria with my distinguished brother and fountain of wisdom the president of the republic of South Africa His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa on a wide range of urgent and important issues regarding the well being of the people of Zim," tweeted Chamisa.

Flattery, flattery! President Ramaphosa, a "fountain of wisdom" even he must have blushed at the clumsy attempt to flatter him!

SA and the rest of SADC nations were warned by Kofi Annan and his group of elders of the need to resolve Zimbabwe's unending political crisis. Sadly the regional grouping has failed to take decisive action. The Zanu PF dictatorship, at the very heart of the crisis, has been allowed to continue thrive.

Zanu PF rigged the 2013 elections and rewarded with absolute power. Instead of party then addressing the nation's worsening economic situation the party has been engrossed in its internal factional fighting. The factional war climaxed in the firing of then VP Mnangagwa who took his revenge by staging the November 2017 military coup to ouster Robert Mugabe a few senior leaders. SADC leaders said nothing to show their displeasure.

To win over SADC leaders' support following the coup, Mnangagwa promised to hold free, fair and credible elections. SADC leaders should have stepped up their demands for Zimbabwe to implement the democratic reforms designed to stop Zanu PF rigging elections. They did not.

Mnangagwa went on to blatantly rig the 30 July 2018 elections. The SADC election monitoring team's report concentrated on how peaceful the election period had been as if that was all they dared to look at. Other election teams did notice that the whole process was flawed and illegal and thus condemned the elections.

Rigging the elections was the easy bit for Zanu PF, rigging economic recovery has proven a bridge too far. Before the rigged elections Zimbabwe's unemployment level was already a nauseating 90%, basic services such as supply of clean water and health care had all but collapsed, etc.

By rigging the elections Zanu PF confirmed that Zimbabwe was still a pariah state ruled by corrupt and vote rigging thugs. This killed off all hope of meaningful economic recovery as no investors, local and foreign, likes to do business in a pariah state.

The economic consequences of rigging the elections were felt immediately as the country was hit by shortages of cash, foreign currency, fuel, food, etc.. The worsening economic situations is causing heart-breaking economic hardships making Zimbabwe socially and politically unstable. It is the human suffering and the instability everyone including SADC leaders is now worried about.

If SADC leaders had taken decisive action to ensure Zimbabwe had free, fair and credible elections; there would be nothing for everyone to worry about in Zimbabwe.

"The economic and political crisis in Zimbabwe is worsening and what is important is that this affects our neighbouring countries, particularly South Africa. We feel that Zimbabwe is becoming a regional security threat because of the failure by Mnangagwa's government to solve the political stalemate over his illegitimacy," explained Jacob Mafume, MDC Alliance party spokesperson.

"The economic crisis has the effect of causing a burden to South Africa owing to the exodus of people that are fleeing the worsening economy. Mnangagwa has refused to listen to our concerns, so we felt it was better for us to meet President Ramaphosa to listen to our concerns and also to relay our message to Mnangagwa.

"The people of Zimbabwe continue to suffer, and as a party that was voted for by millions of people we will do what we can to offer solutions."

One does not need to be a "fountain of wisdom" to know that it was MDC leaders' failure to implement even one meaningful democratic reform during the 2008 to 2013 GNU that has led to this mess. SADC leaders have warned MDC leaders not to take part in the elections without first implementing the reforms but were ignored.

One only hopes that President Ramaphosa will now appreciate the seriousness of Zimbabwe's economic meltdown and, together with his fellow SADC leaders, finally take decisive actions to end the Zimbabwe crisis before it is too late.

We, the people of Zimbabwe, now admit that it was a foolish thing to have allowed Zanu PF to rig elections and then to get away with it. We have paid dearly for it and have resolved never to make the same mistake ever again.

There is overwhelming evidence to show Zanu PF blatantly rigged the recent elections. Instead of rewarding the party as before, we are demanding that the party must step down.

The recent elections were flawed and illegal and would have never taken place if MDC leaders had implement the democratic reforms when they had the golden opportunities to do so. We are not going to reward MDC leaders for betraying the nation. We demand that Chamisa and his friends step aside.

To end the political crisis and the the curse of rigged elections we propose the appointment of an interim administration tasked to implement the democratic reforms and to hold the country's first ever free, fair and credible elections. We would like SADC leaders to help us make this happen.


All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Teachers want pay adjusted

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Outcry over spike in uniform prices

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Tongogara family speaks out

1 hr ago | 238 Views

End close for ghost workers

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Bosso gives Muduhwa an ultimatum

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Fleeing robber breaks leg, hospitalised

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Bulawayo leads in forex dealers arrests

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Jonathan Moyo rubbishes Muchinguri claims on Tongo death book

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Doctors rubbish Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Chamisa banks on NGOs

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Chamisa says frill-seeking MDC MPs out of tune

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa calls MPs to order

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Chiwenga escalates govt, doctors' fight

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe nurses resolve to work 2 days per week

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa ally sucked into $33m shady deal

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

FC Platinum face Orlando Pirates stars in Champions League

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Ex-NSSA boss arrested

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Perrance Shiri tells illegal settlers to move

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

More pain for Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

'Mnangagwa insincere on corruption'

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mthuli Ncube grilled over 2% tax

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Ex-NSSA general manager up for fraud

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa threatened with #ShutDownZimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

DeMbare in Xmas shopping

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Charambas charm villagers

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Where are modern day Tongogaras?

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

An inquiry into commission of inquiry's findings

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Doctors strike symptom of bigger malaise

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Edcon to up stake in Zimbabwe Edgars Stores

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Regal Insurance suspended

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Pepsi ups output in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Doctors' strike: A balancing act of ethics and rights

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Underfunding NPA, Zacc dangerous: MP

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Trio 'rapes' neighbour

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Parliament to resume sitting end of January

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Man fatally strikes neighbour with a brick

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Bulawayo forex discount deal not attractive

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Union fleeces teachers of thousands of dollars

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa launches diplomatic offensive

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Chiwenga to change doctors intern conditions

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chiwenga to meet spiritual leaders

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

New Year's Eve street party for Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Greedy Zimbabwean MPs demand increase in allowances

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

US based Zimbabwean spent US $5K personal money to put home country on Google Street View

5 hrs ago | 868 Views

Zimbabwe's economic recovery plan (Zim Plan)

5 hrs ago | 570 Views

US agency warns of imminent drought in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 830 Views

More pain for Zimbabweans as kombis hike fares

5 hrs ago | 2037 Views

Chamisa so obsessed with power

5 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Mugabe mired in Tongogara's death

6 hrs ago | 1376 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days