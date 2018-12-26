Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Is production a pre-requisite for Rand usage in Zimbabwe?

2 hrs ago | Views
Firstly the bond note needs to be abolished or removed from the multicurrency system.

Once you have removed the bond note, you have restored credibility in the currency (that is US$s, Rands, etc) simply because the remaining currencies enjoy people's confidence and trust. Remember the trust and confidence enjoyed by these currencies is not limited to Zim but the whole world has confidence in them as well.

Now, having restored confidence in the currency simply by removing the much-maligned bond note, then among the remaining currencies you then decide to use the rand as the pricing currency (all goods and services priced in Rands).

Remember the rand is already an approved and adopted currency in Zim. So what you are merely doing is to use it as a transactional currency and a reference currency for pricing of goods and services.

All the above has nothing to do with whether there is no production or not. In any event, production is a function of a good and a credible currency. In other words, production can increase 10 folds so long as you have put the right currency in place.

At the moment what causes Zim to produce nothing is the fact that it has no credible currency because of the distorting effects of the bond note. So production is a function of a good currency. Hence if you use the rand then production will shoot up.

The usage of the rand should be fairly simple because most Zimbabweans work in SA and they are familiar with it. There is this fallacious conventional wisdom in Zimbabwe that production is what is necessary before you have a strong and credible currency. This is a fatalistic view because the exact opposite of it is the truth. You need a strong and credible currency that people have faith and confidence in first then production follows thereafter. The value of a currency has nothing to do with production and such value is not dependent on production. Rather production is the one which is dependent on the presence of a strong and credible currency that enjoys people's confidence.

Why do you think the Bitcoin carries such a huge value? There is no production of whatsoever nature that is associated with the Bitcoin. The Bitcoin merely derives its value from the confidence and trust it receives from ordinary folks out there.

Ndlovu is an award winning economist. He writes in his personal capacity and can be contacted on collsndlovu@gmail.com


Source - Colls Ndlovu
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tongogara raped Oppah Muchinguri?

2 hrs ago | 1923 Views

New Year resolution

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

War vets would have considered Tongogara too immature to lead Zimbabwe!

3 hrs ago | 1254 Views

South Africa rejects Nelson Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 5410 Views

Acting President Chiwenga is a 'dangerous cancer' which needs to be suppressed urgently.

11 hrs ago | 10198 Views

Zimbabwean fuel shortages exposes ED's softness

11 hrs ago | 5890 Views

Ramaphosa asked to pressure ED on new GNU - SADC must act decisively before it is too late

13 hrs ago | 4347 Views

Teachers want pay adjusted

14 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Outcry over spike in uniform prices

14 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Tongogara family speaks out

14 hrs ago | 3470 Views

End close for ghost workers

14 hrs ago | 1706 Views

Bosso gives Muduhwa an ultimatum

14 hrs ago | 584 Views

Fleeing robber breaks leg, hospitalised

14 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Bulawayo leads in forex dealers arrests

14 hrs ago | 644 Views

Jonathan Moyo rubbishes Muchinguri claims on Tongo death book

14 hrs ago | 2361 Views

Doctors rubbish Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Chamisa banks on NGOs

14 hrs ago | 712 Views

Chamisa says frill-seeking MDC MPs out of tune

14 hrs ago | 822 Views

Mnangagwa calls MPs to order

14 hrs ago | 722 Views

Chiwenga escalates govt, doctors' fight

14 hrs ago | 676 Views

Zimbabwe nurses resolve to work 2 days per week

14 hrs ago | 647 Views

Mnangagwa ally sucked into $33m shady deal

14 hrs ago | 330 Views

FC Platinum face Orlando Pirates stars in Champions League

14 hrs ago | 467 Views

Ex-NSSA boss arrested

14 hrs ago | 347 Views

Perrance Shiri tells illegal settlers to move

14 hrs ago | 535 Views

More pain for Zimbabweans

14 hrs ago | 339 Views

'Mnangagwa insincere on corruption'

14 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mthuli Ncube grilled over 2% tax

14 hrs ago | 199 Views

Ex-NSSA general manager up for fraud

15 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa threatened with #ShutDownZimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 764 Views

DeMbare in Xmas shopping

15 hrs ago | 291 Views

Charambas charm villagers

15 hrs ago | 274 Views

Where are modern day Tongogaras?

15 hrs ago | 151 Views

An inquiry into commission of inquiry's findings

15 hrs ago | 308 Views

Doctors strike symptom of bigger malaise

15 hrs ago | 167 Views

Edcon to up stake in Zimbabwe Edgars Stores

15 hrs ago | 194 Views

Regal Insurance suspended

15 hrs ago | 204 Views

Pepsi ups output in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 304 Views

Doctors' strike: A balancing act of ethics and rights

15 hrs ago | 80 Views

Underfunding NPA, Zacc dangerous: MP

15 hrs ago | 49 Views

Trio 'rapes' neighbour

15 hrs ago | 498 Views

Parliament to resume sitting end of January

15 hrs ago | 34 Views

Man fatally strikes neighbour with a brick

15 hrs ago | 146 Views

Bulawayo forex discount deal not attractive

15 hrs ago | 226 Views

Union fleeces teachers of thousands of dollars

15 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mnangagwa launches diplomatic offensive

15 hrs ago | 269 Views

Chiwenga to change doctors intern conditions

15 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chiwenga to meet spiritual leaders

16 hrs ago | 313 Views

New Year's Eve street party for Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 207 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days