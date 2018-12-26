New Year resolution

Opinion / Columnist

A new years resolution is a promise person makes for the new year. Regardless of what resolution you commit to, the goal is to improve life in the coming year.Resolutions can come in many forms. Some people make a promise to change a bad habit, such as quitting smoking or eating less junk food. Other people make a promise to develop a positive habit.Having new year's resolution it's a way of showing that you believe in your self and no one but you can do it. It is a way of working the year in achieving your dreams maybe those which you didn't accomplish in the previous year but not holding to the fact that you didn't accomplish them. Some people they say life is a journey yes we can not argue with that notion but you can not say you are on a journey yet you do not know where you are heading to or the time that you are going to take. Same in this life journey draft your resolutions tally against the time your are going to take to reach to the goal for example by mid march 2019 I want to buy a car.New year resolutions are there to remind us our purpose here on earth our purpose in accordance to the things that you want as an individual.Here is how you do it :Make resolutions that you can keep. For example, if your goal is to exercise more, start by going to the gym 3 days a week (at first).Write your resolutions down in a place where you can remind yourself daily of your intentions.Not seeing the results you were hoping for? Try changing up your routine. If you are doing the same thing over and over again and not seeing a change, it's time to modify your behavior.Use the SMART acronym when you are setting goals: specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time-specific. If your goal is to lose weight, what specifically are you going to do so that you can measure and track your progress over a specific time frame? Maybe take up walking and eat healthier to lose 10 pounds by June. Setting SMART goals can be the difference between failure and achievement.Use a calendar or technology to track your goals and progress. Self- monitoring is an important concept in keeping your resolutions, so you can look back and see where you came from and the changes you have made.Whether you are losing weight, or on track to saving more money, it is important to recognize the small accomplishments and do something nice for yourself. This will get you excited about your overall goal and help keep you focused.Let your friends and family know about your resolution and goals. It will help keep you accountable and on track. You are less likely to fail if you have a support system around you.It's ok if you slip up, just make sure you get back on track and keep heading toward your goal. If you see it as a learning experience it well help strengthen you and your resolution and make it that much more fulfilling when you finally reach it.