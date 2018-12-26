Democrat or Closet Dictator

Opinion / Columnist

As I reflect on what is going on in Zimbabwe, I could not help but turn to the best democratic nation in the world - USA. As I embarked on this journey, I had many questions on my mind and just wondering how Zimbabwe could learn from this great nation. After a whirlwind mental racing tour, I settled for the night after elections.Hillary addressed her supporters and gave the whole world the best free gift of democracy lessons with her concession speech, she started by saying, "Last night, I congratulated Donald Trump and offered to work with him on behalf of our country. I hope that he will be a successful president for all Americans. This is not the outcome we wanted or we worked so hard for and I'm sorry that we did not win this election for the values we share and the vision we hold for our country."Fast forward to 2018 in my beloved country of Zimbabwe, Chamisa addressed the nation and had this to say, "Today is a day of mourning, mourning for democracy, it is a black day because we are seeing a repeat of what we saw during the yesteryear regime, deprivation of the people's will, rigging of the people's will…."In America, the candidates are aware that elections are not a one time occurrence and are not just about them as announced by Hillary Clinton, "I know how disappointed you feel because I feel it too, and so do tens of millions of Americans who invested their hopes and dreams in this effort. This is painful and it will be for a long time, but I want you to remember this. Our campaign was never about one person or even one election; it was about the country we love and about building an America that's hopeful, inclusive and big-hearted."Yet in Zimbabwe Chamisa immediately announced that, "…if anything we are going to overturn the declaration by ZEC, the result is in our favor, it's not as if we have been defeated. We have more votes than Mr. Mnangagwa in the popular vote."It is like a Deja vu scenario, Hillary Clinton had more votes in the popular vote than Donald Trump and yet she told her supporters, "We have seen that our nation is more deeply divided than we thought. But I still believe in America and I always will. And if you do, then we must accept this result and then look to the future. Donald Trump is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead.Our constitutional democracy enshrines the peaceful transfer of power and we don't just respect that, we cherish it. It also enshrines other things; the rule of law, the principle that we are all equal in rights and dignity, freedom of worship and expression. We respect and cherish these values too and we must defend them."Hillary Clinton encouraged her supporters to be participants in the ensuing democracy, making the American economy work for everyone not just those at the top, protecting the country. She has moved on and does not interfere with President Trump's leadership yet in Zimbabwe, Chamisa is now fighting to be included in the government through a National Transitional Authority setup. He continues to raise issues of legitimacy, undermine Zimbabwe in the eyes of the international community and threatening to wrestle power from President Mnangagwa.Chamisa has adopted a new song, "I am ready to lead Zimbabwe out of crisis but President Emmerson Mnangagwa must come to the negotiating table and resolve all hanging political issues."Why can't we learn from a functioning democracy and let the current leader fail by himself instead of giving him an opportunity to make excuses? Why can't we focus on the country instead of individual glory and gain?As Clinton said, "Finally, I am so grateful for our country and for all it has given to me. I count my blessings every single day that I am an American. And I still believe as deeply as I ever have that if we stand together and work together with respect for our differences, strength in our convictions and love for this nation, our best days are still ahead of us.Because, you know -- you know, I believe we are stronger together and we will go forward together. And you should never, ever regret fighting for that. You know, scripture tells us, "Let us not grow weary in doing good, for in due season, we shall reap if we do not lose heart."So my friends, let us have faith in each other, let us not grow weary, let us not lose heart, for there are more seasons to come. And there is more work to do.I am incredibly honored and grateful to have had this chance to represent all of you in this consequential election.May God bless you and may God bless the United States of America."Thank you Hillary!!!And we wonder why America is such a great country! Democracy does not start and end on election night; helping your country does not require you to be a president; it takes personal responsibility to have your country at heart and to want to move your country forward. I have never heard a US citizen calling for sanctions against America from when they visit Zimbabwe. I am sure an American citizen who dares do that will not think of flying back home.