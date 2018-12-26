Latest News Editor's Choice


Light imminent for Zim

The 26th of August will forever be in the history books of the Zimbabwean coffers as it marked a "new dawn" under a "new regime."
Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa was inaugurated the second executive president of the republic of Zimbabwe after 37 years of autocratic rule by his predecessor Robert Gabriel Mugabe.

Regardless, the inauguration was criticized by a vast majority of Zimbabweans especially the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa however, the regional as well as the international electoral observers endorsed it and advised Zimbabweans to work hand in glove with the new government.

Although some notable changes were witnessed here and there the majority of Zimbabweans still feel as if nothing has changed as they are still facing economic challenges.

With inflation surging above 30% particularly due to the shortage of Forex and the parallel market which is relatively imposing the rates for the bond note against the US dollar life is proving to be unbearable as each day progresses.

Nelson Chamisa has advised the government of Zimbabwe led by Mnangagwa to consider adopting the Rand but this has relatively fallen on deaf ears even the minister of finance Mthuli Ncube has dismissed the proposal insinuating  it could have economic repercussions to the country.

Zimbabweans n the diaspora are still hoping to get back to their beloved country but with the country socioeconomic outcries it seems as if its going to take a long time to resolve.

However. other economic experts have urged Zimbabweans to be patient and give the new president a a chance as Rome was not built in one day. Some of the prospects that Mnangagwa has since unveiled are the oil and gas production which was discovered in Muzarabani and the lithium project in Arcadia that is projected to produce billions of dollars for the country.

Already the Zimbabwe Comgress of Trade Unions chairperson Peter Mutasa is vying for a national shutdown come 2019 due to number of challenges that the country is facing.

Much is now  yet to be seen whether Mnangagwa will be the vigilante or villain of Zimbabwe.

danielitai@zoho.com

Source - Daniel Itai
