Fiscals hindering sports growth
12 mins ago | Views
2018 is a year that has been marked with traverse disappointments in the area of sport especially due to financial challenges.
Regardless of having rich talent the government doesn't seem to pay much attention to it which has relatively cost the country.
The newly inaugurated minister of youth, sports, arts and recreation Kirsty Coventry has relatively done little to the sports entity although it might seem harsh to judge her just now but the truth of the matter is that the sporting season never stops and if you snooze you lose.
Sporting disciplines such as tennis, hockey, boxing and basketball amongst others have had little to no recognition due to their failure to make a stance in the international sporting arena primarily due to financial challenges.
However, the netball team under the stewardship of Ledwin Dondo managed to qualify for the 2019 netball tournament which is to be held at Echo Arena in Liverpool England also to be commended is Sunday Chidzambwa who ensured the Warriors get their sixth COSAFA title and probably an AFCON placement next year.
Norman Mapeza the gaffer of F.C Platinum helped secure back to back league titles for the club and ensuring they do well in the Caf Champions league which they are seemingly doing as they have now qualified for the group stages of the tournament.
danielitai@zoho.com
Source - Daniel Itai
