Hopewell Chin'ono: Zimbabwean Journalists are a Disaster

Opinion / Columnist

Don Chigumba is a mixed methods research specialist can be found on twitter @Donchigumba

I am among the people offended by Hopewell Chin'ono's analysis published by Nehanda radio some few hours before the beginning of 2019. In his piece, he claimed that journalism industry is dead, bribery being the order of the day and that journalism in Zimbabwe is a typical disaster. Therefore, this piece seeks to condemn Hope's kind of journalism (of attacking fellow journalists) without V11s.To call journalism industry in Zimbabwe a disaster is not a fair assessment. I am confident that Zimbabwean journalists are the best items across the globe. That is why Zimbabwe produced award winning journalists like Hopewell Chin'ono and others. We have quite a number of journalists who died because of truth and some disappeared for the sake of truth as well. Hope reminded me of Mark Chavhunduka, Itai Dzamara, Roy Choto among others. Zimbabwe has quite a number of journalist still in exile because they always want to stand for the truths.I was reminded about the torcher of Judith Makwanya by ZANU PF. I remembered about all the scandals in Zimbabwe, they were all exposed by journalists. Personally, I value journalism and journalists in Zimbabwe, to classify them as disaster is a disaster. The private media in Zimbabwe sacrificed their blood and energy for the sake of truth. The Daily News was bombed because of truth, just to mention a few. It was the journalists that exposed the 2017 coup plot and several ZANU PF scandals. We are all alive to Zimbabwe news because of these ‘disaster' journalists.Hope claimed that journalists are taking bribes in Zimbabwe because he saw only less than five journalists getting bribes from Walter Magaya. How can Hope tarnish the entire journalism in Zimbabwe because of five individuals? I know that Walter Magaya is a popular figure but I felt that Hope soiled his image. I believe that he is going to apologize to Magaya's followers or provide names of the journalists who took bribes from prophet Magaya.In the piece, Hope argued that a journalist staying in Kuwadzana and living in two rooms cannot confront big people like presidents, celebrities etc. I found this to be the worst argument of the year 2018. The place of residence, origin and status cannot limit journalists, even journalists from rural areas can critique, interview presidents etc. Hope should know that journalists are like oxygen, they can bump into any place and can have ordinance with even a devil.I therefore want to take this opportunity to request you readers to join me in condemning the award winning journalist Hopewell Chin'ono. He should respect Zimbabwean journalists and his profession. An apology is needed to all journalists and prophet Magaya. I want to appeal journalists staying in Budiriro, Mbare, Kuwadzana, Sakubva, Mpopoma, Rural Areas and even squatter settlements around Zimbabwe not to lose hope because of Hope. What we need in Zimbabwe is truth for the progress of future generations. Asante Sana