Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Doctors' breaking point

2 hrs ago | Views
A Vigil supporter who works for the needy in Zimbabwe says her job is becoming increasingly difficult. She sent us the following message from a desperate doctor.
 
‘I have tried my best not to do this; ranting about my job in the public domain and writing about my personal struggle but I have since discovered that the hymen has already been breached. I have come across quite a number of posts (mostly lengthy in keeping with the severity of the situation) by doctors lampooning the government over it's inadequacies, arrogance and irrefutable disregard for the welfare of its citizens. In short I have reached breaking point, I simply cannot go on.
 
‘Every single day I dedicate every second fighting against death; both my own (from exhaustion or work-related hazards) and my patients. The government has now repeatedly raped me into submission. The ridiculous court challenge and sanction was the last straw, the final penetration.
 
‘I have lost countless patients because of lack of resources required to save them. For example, when a road traffic accident occurs all casualties are rushed to the nearest hospital for 'treatment'. I happen to work at a hospital situated along a major highway so such cases are not far from the norm on any given day. When they come in all we are able to do is measure their blood pressure, pulse rate and temperature. That's it! Nothing else!! There are no drugs to manage the pain, no plaster casts to manage the fractures, no functional X-ray machine, no suture material to stitch up the patient, no chest drains to save the lungs, no corsets or neck collars to stabilize spinal cord injuries, nothing nothing nothing. So why then should I even bother going to work? To do what? Just to watch people die and getting blamed by angry relatives?
 
‘I can go on and on giving details of how gory our working conditions are but I'm sure most people have already stopped reading this. I know for a fact that at this very moment in time a sizeable portion of my colleagues are already suffering from one mental health problem or the other induced by the gross ill-treatment the government has so callously dished out to us. At some point we were bound to reach breaking point. Most of us have. It is better for us to just stop going to work altogether than to attend to patients in this frame of mind. An unstable doctor is far much worse than an absent doctor. Returning to work as things stand is NOT AN OPTION. They can keep their lousy salary and I will keep my sanity and dignity.'
 
Zimbabweans were, of course, not the only people to have endured a miserable Christmas. But the country which mirrors the plight of Zimbabweans best is oil-rich Venezuela. Only a decade or so ago it was one of the richest countries in South America. Its decline, driven by ideology and corruption, has been spectacular.
 
Its current situation will ring a bell with Zimbabweans: inflation exceeds 1,000,000%, public services have collapsed, running water is a luxury. The minimum wage is about $7 a month and apparently this is what doctors and teachers get. One in ten Venezuelans have fled the country since 2015.
 
The rulers of both countries share the same quasi-Marxist pretensions and the elite in Venezuela would be easily recognized in Zimbabwe. Often driving late model cars with no number plates, they are the untouchables, dining in expensive restaurants and shopping in ‘dollar stores' – no doubt, like the Mugabe children washing their expensive watches in champagne.
 
The London Times reports that last month, during court testimony in Miami, there was a glimpse of how much wealth had been pillaged from the country: ‘Alejandro Andrade, who in 2007-11 served as national treasurer to President Maduro's predecessor Hugo Chávez, admitted receiving $1 billion in bribes for selling access to the government's controlled exchange rate, whereby dollars can be bought for a fraction of their real value. Andrade, who started his career as Mr Chávez's bodyguard, had developed a weakness for property, showjumping horses and luxury cars in Florida. "I made some very bad choices when I was treasurer," he told the court.'
 
We've been there. Done that. What next? The Vigil wishes people at home a better 2019 (and our suffering brothers in Venezuela too).


Source - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Robert Mugabe: The second coming

2 hrs ago | 2020 Views

Chiwenga now seeks talks with defiant doctors

2 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Chief Charumbira dares Zanu-PF rivals

2 hrs ago | 562 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary independence questioned

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Gumbura deserted by wives?

2 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Civil-service wide strikes against Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 837 Views

Biti case brings Zimbabwe judiciary under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

ZCTU demands 50% upward review of salaries

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Luxury boutique hotel opens in Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Prisons officer steals groceries

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Oscar Pambuka speaks on jail experience

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

Death robs Zimbabwe sport

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

'Real' doctors give govt 48-hour ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Malibongwe Ndlovu hospitalised at Joburg Hospital

2 hrs ago | 444 Views

I'm looking for Sindile Ncube

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono: Zimbabwean Journalists are a Disaster

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa purging Mugabe loyal CIO operatives

9 hrs ago | 4085 Views

Chamisa desperate for Mnangagwa talks

9 hrs ago | 4794 Views

Fugitive sodomite arrested after police station visit

9 hrs ago | 1916 Views

Why do people now prefer to drink in bottle stores?

9 hrs ago | 1715 Views

Theft at Bosso offices

9 hrs ago | 822 Views

Zimbabwe makes huge saving on energy

9 hrs ago | 947 Views

Man torches family homestead

9 hrs ago | 989 Views

United Refineries gets export permit

9 hrs ago | 423 Views

Mapeza not interested in Muduhwa

9 hrs ago | 369 Views

11 000 passports left uncollected at Registry

9 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mthuli Nube's hefty traffic fines start

9 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Electronic transactions usage in remote areas surges

9 hrs ago | 141 Views

Highlanders give up on Nyoni, Muduhwa

9 hrs ago | 231 Views

Government to recruit 3,000 teachers

9 hrs ago | 748 Views

Sidney Malunga did not surrender his dignity

9 hrs ago | 509 Views

IsiZulu and Zimbabwean Ndebele controversy

9 hrs ago | 721 Views

EU, USA keen on Chamisa's MDC Extra Ordinary Congress

9 hrs ago | 1825 Views

Re-dollarisation of economy: Wrong turn for Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 792 Views

Zimbabwe tourism sector grosses $1 billion

9 hrs ago | 178 Views

Voting machines impress Zec delegation

9 hrs ago | 311 Views

Akbay flies into a Mhondoro 'storm'

9 hrs ago | 360 Views

Surviving Ian Smith's hit list

9 hrs ago | 432 Views

Traffic offenders to be fined up to $700

10 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwean students fall prey to scammers

10 hrs ago | 562 Views

Zimbabwe saves fortune on energy bill

10 hrs ago | 165 Views

ZPC to spend $500m on Hwange

10 hrs ago | 99 Views

CZI lobbies for partial free FX rate

10 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zimbabwe teachers threaten January strike

10 hrs ago | 553 Views

Churches should not be political puppets, but hold government accountable

10 hrs ago | 231 Views

MDC still blame SADC for 2008 GNU's failure - to embrace change, find genuine GNU partners

22 hrs ago | 1192 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days