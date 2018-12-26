Opinion / Columnist

I'm looking for Sindile Ncube who leant at Amhlophe 2012, Solusi 2012 and went to Hillside Teachers' College 2014.I came across a suitcase with his luggage, academic certificates, birth and national ID.He should call M Ngwenya on 0774020921 / 0713652795.

Source - social media

