EFF's new year message to Zimbabweans

Dear cdes and fighters, I want to thank all the fighters for their contribution to the Zim EFF cause this year.Like many Zimbabweans you are also victims of economic hardships, the man made economic disaster. I call upon all of you to remain resolute, disciplined, determined and focused to work even harder in 2019 to organise yourselves, build the organisation and to rally Zimbabweans together towards economic liberation.As your CIC, I promise a revolutionary 2019 where each and every fighter must answer the call of duty and do their utmost so we can deliver a radical alternative. This government and the capitalist state must take full responsibility for the current economic woos. I will lead the organisation with pride, divine providence through the will of God, proficiency and productivity.That furthermore I will seek to build the organisation - strengthening structures, building leadership capacity, endeavour to amass necessary resources for the cause, that we will build new alliances and strengthen the existing ones, we shall have a clear command structure in every province, and that above all I will endeavour to guide and advance the cause of the organisation without fear or favour.I promise that 2019 is the year of revolutionary fight focusing on: 1. State of the economy including corruption, 2. State of healthcare, 3.State of education. These are the mainstay of survival for our nation.To the patriotic doctors, teachers, nurses, I say we are on the same side all the way.Innocent NdibaliEFF Commander-in-Chief (President)