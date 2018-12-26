Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Many of our leaders are just like that baboon

2 hrs ago | Views
We seem to have been putting up with a lousy government, forever besetted corruption, nonsensical monetary and macroeconomic policies forever. First, we had the Rhodesian government from 1960 onwards, which resulted in the imposition of mandatory United Nations sanctions and then the liberation war. Were these inevitable? I do not think so. But with the national leadership we had at that time, both were unavoidable.

Then we had the Robert Mugabe government for 38 years. Was this inevitable? I do not think so, but given the situation in 1980 and thereafter, it was probably unavoidable. The cost has been staggering by any measure. Our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita is a miserable US$1 200 — in Botswana it is now close to US$13 000, while in Mauritius it is now about US$35 000 per capita – both states were poorer than Zimbabwe in 1960 and in 1980. China was poorer than Zimbabwe in 1975!

The human cost of bad policy and leadership has also been heart breaking. A third of our population has fled to greener pastures, another four million have died prematurely from every malady you can imagine. Many diseases we thought were beaten in 1980 are back. The migration of millions to other countries has been qualitative as well as quantitative — most were well educated and many with vital experience and skills.

The problem? One word – leadership.

When finally, the Mugabe regime overstepped the mark and forced the Emmerson Mnangagwa-group to take action against him, the relief throughout the country was palpable. The people of Zimbabwe, from Beitbridge to Nyamapanda, poured out onto the streets in celebration. The celebrations went on for days and I saw perhaps a million people, gathered in Highfield — the very centre of the nationalist movements that had won our Independence in 1980. The symbolism was inescapable. We were delighted and relieved to see the back of the corrupt oligarchy that had abused us as a nation for nearly four decades. It brought to mind the fall of the Wall in Berlin in 1989.

Perhaps, we could tolerate a bit of a mixed bag in terms of leadership after the ‘military assisted transition’, but when Mnangagwa achieved a narrow majority and became President, I think we had the right to expect more. He had made all the right noises — he was going to put the past behind us and build a new Zimbabwe in which every citizen would have the same rights; he was going to compensate the farmers; he was going to engage with the international community and institute the reforms needed to secure assistance. He was going to deal with corruption and end the culture of entitlement. He was going to restore the rule of law and respect for the Constitution.

Who could argue with that? No one who had the welfare of the country at heart. Then he appointed a new Cabinet — younger, five technocrats and a significant proportion of women and Ndebele speaking ministers. The two Vice-Presidents did not inspire, but so what? They did not have much influence or real power. In particular, we welcomed the appointment of a real professional as Minister of Finance.

That was six months ago. After the high expectations that we all had once the Mugabe era had been closed down, the country has slid deeper and deeper into a feeling that nothing has changed, corruption continues, even at the highest level of government leading to implications that the President himself is involved and a beneficiary.

The President of Pakistan has just been sentenced to a long prison sentence just because he could not explain where his wealth had come from. If we applied that principle here, I do not think a single person in the past Cabinet would escape the net. Many others would end up in jail — military officers, senior civil servants and managers and directors of State corporations.

But not a single person of any stature has been convicted — not even Cuthbert Dube from PSMAS who, together with other senior managers and directors took more than half the total revenue of the medical aid society over three years. Not even the former Minister of Mines responsible for the Marange scandal, which resulted in diamond revenues amounting to over $23 billion disappearing over an eight-year period.

It's not that the new leadership has done nothing, they have done a great deal and I have given them recognition for all of those things. They have dealt with the fiscal deficit which was completely out of control. They have demilitarised the Joint Operations Command and installed new leadership in the armed forces and the security establishment. They have scrapped indigenisation — the greatest single impediment to new investment, they have tried hard to be more open to business, but with very little to show for months of rhetoric. They have stated their intention to scrap POSA and AIPPA – both Acts which have stifled national debate and opposition for many decades — perhaps more than 70 years.

But they have not given Zimbabweans the economic, financial and political freedoms that have been promised by successive governments. This failure is now destroying everything that they have achieved since November 2017.

We have a Reserve Bank governor, whom the President says will be there for another five-year term, who is clearly out of his depth. He insists that the 'Bond' currency which he created is valued at 1:1 with the US dollar, despite all the evidence to the contrary.

Yet despite this — we have government departments and even Zimra demanding payment in real US dollars for services and in taxes. We have schools demanding part of their fees in hard currencies.

The fuel industry is in complete shambles, some outlets sell fuel only to ‘card holders’, others ask for hard currency, even on the forecourts.

Where the ubiquitous swipe card can be used, we have queues kilometres long and people sleeping in their vehicles. Yet the State denies there is a problem? Are they nuts?

It is not that we do not know what the solutions are. In 2009, in a 15-minute statement, Patrick Chinamasa abolished exchange controls, price controls and restrictions on gold sales and allowed us to trade in many currencies.

In 10 days, the fuel shortages vanished; in a month you could buy whatever you wanted at market driven prices, and in the currency of your choice.

In six months, we were nearly fully dollarised and inflation was close to zero. Revenues to the State grew by 70% per annum (that is not a spelling mistake) and standards of living improved every year.

If you put a mealie cob in a can with a hole the size of a hand in one end and put it where the baboons can find it, a baboon will put his hand in the hole to grasp the cob — and will not let go to get his hand out even when threatened.

Many of our leaders are just like that baboon — they have their hands in the till and cannot let go even if they are threatened. There can be no progress in this country until our leadership starts to put our national house in order and compels all those ministers and officials or even just politically connected individuals, to take their hands out of the till and allow us to repair the damage that they have done to us a nation over the past seven decades.

That is what the people are asking from you Mr President — not more words, action, not more promises, delivery and most of all real leadership to take us out of the morass we are in and give us a start on the long road back to a better quality of life.

This article first appeared on eddiecross.africanherd.com

Source - Eddie Cross
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

We have been patient for 38 years - sorry ED, Zimbabweans don't have anymore patience to give!

45 mins ago | 330 Views

Wish this could be the President's New Year resolutions

47 mins ago | 116 Views

Harare CBD turns into a war zone as police-vendors clash

2 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Mukupe calls for Mangudya ouster

2 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Chiwenga's bid to replace striking doctors hits brick wall

2 hrs ago | 763 Views

Top cleric praise Chiwenga for leading the coup that dislodged Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 408 Views

SA's elite cops focus on Beitbridge as car smuggling into Zimbabwe spikes

2 hrs ago | 525 Views

Mnangagwa in fix over Motlanthe report

2 hrs ago | 777 Views

Chitungwiza residents urges govt to build Muda dam

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Busy year for Zimbabwe courts, as govt takes corruption head-on

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa forgives G40?

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zera investigates 'Queen B' and other fuel dealers

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

REVEALED: Full list of ministers to be reshuffled

2 hrs ago | 2025 Views

Judge raps Zimparks

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Plumtree Council fails to pay contractor

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Churches should not be political puppets, but hold govt accountable

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

'Lake Kariba water levels rising'

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Building Africa's scientific talent

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

A review of Zimbabwe's trade performance in 2018

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

'Declare Kariba an economic zone to boost tourism'

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Mining, tourism to anchor recovery in 2019'

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mixed fortunes for Bulawayo arts

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Teachers threaten Mnangagwa with strike action

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Doctors reject Chiwenga deal

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

A letter to Mnngagwa

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Miners feared dead in mine shaft collapse

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

'Intern' doctors refuse to return to work

2 hrs ago | 525 Views

A new economy beckons for Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

Man caught with fake customs stamps in Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

Government targets forex earnings in education

3 hrs ago | 490 Views

Man 'stabbed several times' over $3 debt

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

111 people died in road traffic accidents between 15 and 30 December

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

7 killed in road accidents

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Greedy Zimbabwe MPs demand three meals with dessert

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Chamisa's 2019 plot laid bare

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

King Lobengula's descendant dies

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Bosso sticks to legacy restoration project

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Man struck and killed by lightning on Christmas

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Homes burnt in church row

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Masvingo war vets rally behind Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Grandpa murdered over 50c dispute

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zanu-PF plans to reclaim urban wards

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe mulls labour exports to S. Sudan

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

SA arrests Mozambique’s ex-finance minister for extradition to US

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Stampede at Bushiri's church kills 3 people

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Jonathan Moyo blasts Strive Masiyiwa

3 hrs ago | 1596 Views

MDC calls for its members to die for Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 1982 Views

Mthuli Ncube employs 3000 teachers

5 hrs ago | 1963 Views

EFF's new year message to Zimbabweans

5 hrs ago | 2005 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days