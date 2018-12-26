Wish this could be the President's New Year resolutions

Latest News Editor's Choice


Dear Cde President,

Your Excellence I salute you in the name of peace, love and harmony. I pray that as you enjoy your vacation you will find time to read this letter and take heed of my sincere but priceless advice.

Your Excellence ever since you assumed this title you have been loud on talking but zero on action, you have been very good at promising but zero on delivery, you have been globe-trotting but truant to the domestic solutions, you have been very theoretical but very short on practical. As a result the much needed foreign investors see you as nothing but a joke.

Zimbabwe is at the deepest end and can only be rescued by sober, tough minded leaders who are prepared to sacrifice popularity for the sake of prosperity. Leaders who walk the talk without fear or favour. To begin with your cabinet is too big for nothing. Most of those people dont deserve those offices. Secondly the supervision within the public service itself is still very lackadaisical lacking both professionalism and patriotism characterised by boot licking, factionalism, tribalism, regionalism and unparalleled corruption.

Since old habits die hard i suggest u inject new blood. Retire all those old people and all the non performers must be removed from office no matter how close they are to you. This cancer, corruption must be decisively dealt with starting with those political gurus and the politically connected. There must be no sacred cows on this issue instead very big heads must roll. Be inclusive in your approach and get the very best out of all. Listen and open your eyes as you set targets for each individual or organisation.

I wish these could be your new year's resolutions:
1. Completely do away with this surrogate bond notes.
2. Trim your cabinet by removing all dead wood.
3. Fire all non performers and retire those old horses.
4. Concentrate more on tangible results than just mere promises as you set targets.
5. Separate politics from your public office and decisively deal with corruption.
6. Give priority to domestic solutions for local problems by harnessing locally available resources irrespective of colour, tribe, race, gender and political affiliation.
7. Lead by example and be the father figure of the nation.
8. Be honesty, transparent and very professional.
9. Use all natural resources for the benefit of all people and development of the nation.
10. Heal all the old wounds within our society.

Thank you, Your Excellence

God bless Zimbabwe

Patriot

Munya Shumba

Source - Munya Shumba
