Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

How Zimbabwe has become the world's top tourist destination

5 hrs ago | Views
A few weeks ago, Lonely Planet, perhaps the number one travel publication in the world, released their top 10 countries to visit in 2019. Zimbabwe was number three. A few days later, National Geographic released their own 2019 ‘cool list' of must-visit destinations. Again Zimbabwe featured highly, coming ninth in the world, and the top destination in Africa.

Soon after, Vanity Fair, another top magazine, featured a lengthy article on Zimbabwe in its travel section entitled "Zimbabwe: Fresh Winds A-Blowing", detailing in depth why Zimbabwe is perhaps the hottest destination in global tourism today. And to cap it off, just a few days ago, the Financial Times, possibly the world's top financial newspaper, led its travel section with a full page article from ex-Zimbabwean Graham Boynton, who returned to the country of his birth for the first time with his daughter.

One month, four of the world's most influential publications, four glowing reviews of Zimbabwe as a tourism destination. And all four pieces had one thing in common - a recognition that in the post-Mugabe era, Zimbabwe is now open again.

National Geographic wrote how "With Mugabe gone, Zimbabwe's new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, seems keen to invest in tourism;" Lonely Planet wrote how post-Mugabe there is a new sense of hope across the country; the Financial Times writes of the ‘buzz' of the new Zimbabwe; and Vanity Fair led their article with the sentence, "A year after Robert Mugabe stood down, Zimbabwe is ready to be discovered again."

We Zimbabweans can be our own harshest critics. And rightly so. Things are tough today, and for a people who have been let down so many times, it is prudent to be sceptical of our leaders.

But perhaps, as we enter a New Year, for once we should look on the positive side. The world seems to be sitting up and taking notice of the changes underway in Zimbabwe. The world's tourists are being actively encouraged to come and see for themselves, and for a country lacking foreign currency, this is a crucial step.

Let nobody be under any illusions – this sort of thing would have been unthinkable under Mugabe. Nobody was encouraged to come to Zimbabwe then. But now, things are changing.

Our leaders may not be perfect, but they have created the conditions for Zimbabwe to be talked of once again as one of the world's leading tourism destinations. And that is a hugely positive step.

Source - Jealousy Dutiro
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Strive Masiyiwa's Econet accused of murder?

2 hrs ago | 4759 Views

Prophet Chiza says Chamisa will become President of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 5594 Views

Can 2018 flawed elections produce legitimate president - squared circle MDC have failed to comprehend

3 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mnangagwa should be forced to engage Chamisa, says Jim Kunaka

4 hrs ago | 1761 Views

Strive Masiyiwa speaks out on allegations

5 hrs ago | 3773 Views

Zambian President sacks army chiefs

5 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Kanyemba floating bridge to enhance trade

5 hrs ago | 946 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Twitter account suspended

5 hrs ago | 1921 Views

We have been patient for 38 years - sorry ED, Zimbabweans don't have anymore patience to give!

7 hrs ago | 1901 Views

Wish this could be the President's New Year resolutions

7 hrs ago | 483 Views

Harare CBD turns into a war zone as police-vendors clash

7 hrs ago | 2609 Views

Mukupe calls for Mangudya ouster

7 hrs ago | 3715 Views

Chiwenga's bid to replace striking doctors hits brick wall

8 hrs ago | 2424 Views

Top cleric praise Chiwenga for leading the coup that dislodged Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 1652 Views

SA's elite cops focus on Beitbridge as car smuggling into Zimbabwe spikes

8 hrs ago | 1478 Views

Mnangagwa in fix over Motlanthe report

8 hrs ago | 2342 Views

Chitungwiza residents urges govt to build Muda dam

8 hrs ago | 197 Views

Busy year for Zimbabwe courts, as govt takes corruption head-on

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa forgives G40?

8 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Zera investigates 'Queen B' and other fuel dealers

8 hrs ago | 807 Views

REVEALED: Full list of ministers to be reshuffled

8 hrs ago | 6620 Views

Judge raps Zimparks

8 hrs ago | 196 Views

Plumtree Council fails to pay contractor

8 hrs ago | 118 Views

Churches should not be political puppets, but hold govt accountable

8 hrs ago | 106 Views

'Lake Kariba water levels rising'

8 hrs ago | 184 Views

Many of our leaders are just like that baboon

8 hrs ago | 201 Views

Building Africa's scientific talent

8 hrs ago | 52 Views

A review of Zimbabwe's trade performance in 2018

8 hrs ago | 67 Views

'Declare Kariba an economic zone to boost tourism'

8 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Mining, tourism to anchor recovery in 2019'

8 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mixed fortunes for Bulawayo arts

8 hrs ago | 54 Views

Teachers threaten Mnangagwa with strike action

8 hrs ago | 223 Views

Doctors reject Chiwenga deal

8 hrs ago | 533 Views

A letter to Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 192 Views

Miners feared dead in mine shaft collapse

8 hrs ago | 418 Views

'Intern' doctors refuse to return to work

8 hrs ago | 644 Views

A new economy beckons for Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 489 Views

Man caught with fake customs stamps in Beitbridge

8 hrs ago | 572 Views

Government targets forex earnings in education

8 hrs ago | 630 Views

Man 'stabbed several times' over $3 debt

8 hrs ago | 345 Views

111 people died in road traffic accidents between 15 and 30 December

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

7 killed in road accidents

8 hrs ago | 257 Views

Greedy Zimbabwe MPs demand three meals with dessert

8 hrs ago | 219 Views

Chamisa's 2019 plot laid bare

8 hrs ago | 593 Views

King Lobengula's descendant dies

8 hrs ago | 346 Views

Bosso sticks to legacy restoration project

8 hrs ago | 123 Views

Man struck and killed by lightning on Christmas

8 hrs ago | 260 Views

Homes burnt in church row

8 hrs ago | 104 Views

Masvingo war vets rally behind Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 80 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days