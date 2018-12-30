'What can we do to help?' asked new UK Ambassador - help end curse of rigged elections

Opinion / Columnist

"The UK wants to see Zimbabwe succeed. I'd like to underline the UK's willingness to do all it can to help Zimbabwe along the path to a brighter and more prosperous future for all its citizens, based on genuine political and economic reforms and respect for human rights," said Britain's new Ambassador to Zimbabwe Melanie Robinson."I'm looking forward to meeting Zimbabweans from all walks of life very soon to hear what they have to say about the Zimbabwe they would like to see and how the UK and the rest of the international community can best help Zimbabwe fulfil its great potential."Ambassador, Zimbabwe is in this political and economic mess because for country has been stuck with a corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical regime that has rigged elections to stay in power against the democratic wishes of the people. The greatest gift UK and the international community can give the people of Zimbabwe right now is help the nation implement the democratic reforms necessary for free, fair and credible elections.Zimbabwe is well and truly stuck; help us break this de facto one-party state!After 38 years of corrupt and tyrannical rule, what the people of Zimbabwe want above all else is help in ending the curse of rigging elections. And what better way to achieve this than helping pressure Zanu PF to step down give the party rigged the recent elections and has no legal mandate to govern.The situation in Zimbabwe is so bad; the country is in real danger of social and/or political instability if nothing is done quickly to give people hope in the future. Zanu PF must be asked to step down a.s.a.p. Whatever happens, Zanu PF must not be allowed to remain in office till the 2023 election; the party will rig those elections just as readily as it has rigged past elections.