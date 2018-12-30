ED will surprise Chamisa with a prosperous 2019

Opinion / Columnist

Government failure and inaction has become an increasingly common aspect of our political system, whether it is due to political polarisation or through poor planning, which characterised the slow implementation of government policies. When the man in the street feels the cruel punch of the economy it is natural that the blame is squarely placed on the ruling party's door steps. But how does the nation apportion blame for these sorts of failures? It is true that people apportions blame to a particular political party in office. You will find that even when experts say otherwise, people still blame the party that rivals their own political views for the failure. This goes against the idea that a better informed electorate would be less partisan – in actuality, people simply ignore the extra information they are given if it challenges their beliefs. People chose to criticise the ruling party for the hardships they are facing.Government failures are a reality in any political system, and we should not just defend for political reasons. In the present situation failures have included the government's woeful response to corruption and in more recent years the inability to make policy and tackle societal problems. The question is, who do people blame when these failures occur? Prices have gone wild a plate of T bone steak is now 40 US dollars in A Zimbabwean hotel. By far Zimbabwe is the most expensive country in the world and investments are stalling. The situation in itself does not reflect the inability of the president.The electorate overwhelmingly blame the party for the failure. The opposition will blame the ruling party and the buck stops with the party in power. This is not entirely surprising and is consistent with the normal reaction of the general populace. What is most interesting is how people blame the ruling party for the rain. People are very selective about who to blame. But when there is a problem people tune it out, seemingly unwilling to listen and blame their own party.For one, representative democracy requires that the people are able to hold elected officials accountable for performance in office. When politicians fail to produce desired outcomes, citizens need to be able to accurately place blame and potentially vote them out of office. We have shown that rather than consider relevant facts, people are more interested in pointing the finger at the other party.When the information confirms our beliefs, we use it, and when it challenges us we ignore it. Partisanship colors much of our political experience, and expecting people to take off the partisan glasses when considering information about who is to blame does not appear to happen.So it is clear that the failures of the government reflect badly on the party. Defending the party blindly destroys the party more.If the party takes no decision to deal with the failing government then the party is losing the plot.It is thus important that the party be in charge of the government so that they are able to control the damage exerted on them by the government in action.Party will have a bad name if government fails.As we have entered the new year with no fuel no cooking oils swimming in price hikes and poverty being a luxury the party must rise above all this.The blame game must not be the pointer to the effects of the party.ZANU PF is facing a lot of problems and it is fighting for dominance. For the first time after independence there are four fronts the party is fighting it needs the full support of members to see itself through this tough time.There is the Mai Mujuru followers. They are still in the party. They have put their. Heads in the sand but remains very active working against ZANU PF while they are in ZANU PF. This is another front ZANU PF is facing. After the Gamatox there a well organised and very calculative outfit. These are the G40 cabal. Most of the G40 members remained in the government. Some are ministers and most of them are MPs. They systematically work against the government. The reason is simply to turn the people against the government. The G40 are real and they do act against the government. The party is having strong enemies within. The most difficult and yet effective enemy is the one within.This G40 syndrome is with the party. A lot of sabotage has been perpetrated by the G40 within. These are the people who have attacked the party in every aspect. The economy is proving a tough nut to crack this is because those who are supposed to help are in charge of destruction. The softness of ED is not helping.Then we have the opposition. The opposition is less dangerous than the enemy within.Now Zimbabwe is being faced by damaging industrial actions lined up for this year. The problem is political parties are politicising the otherwise pure industrial action. It becomes political.It is usual that new leaders will always have their hard times These times are the most difficult ones. They have plunged Zimbabwe into difficult times. The problems facing the party are plenty and decisive action has to be taken. Diplomatic approach towards the enemy within is a futile exercise. It will take the party a longtime to cleanse itself from the opposition within.The challenges facing the party make it difficult to concentrate on the burning issues of the economy.This year must be the year of weeding out the enemies within and move on.The blame will always be on the ruling party. It is great to sit and say we did our best despite the challenges. Heroes are made by their survival from challenges. They are polished by the victories they squeeze through.Tough times are with us in zimbabwe it is how we get out of them which makes us the victors.We need to be patient and we will see us through.With all the problems and the blames ZANU PF gets it must be comforting that ZANU PF will steer the nation out of the economical shadows.We need to hang on there 2019 promises better days. We have sacrificed enough and now we must wait. And seeVazet2000@yahoo.co.uk