Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'Mnangagwa cannot be a Khumalo'

2 hrs ago | Views
Mthwakazi Liberation Front categorically rejects as pure lies and propaganda statement published by Mandla Ndlovu on Thursday 03 January 2018, aligning Zimbabwe President, Emerson Mnangagwa to the Royal lineage of the Khumalo of King Mzilikazi.

There is nothing new about Shona people claiming things that don't belong to them. If they can't beat them, they join them. Towards the recent elections of Zimbabwe, Nelson Chamisa went public and said the Joshua Nkomo family had given him their family knobkerrie that Dr Joshua Nkomo used to carry. What a lie it was?

The process of claiming good things is traced as far back as 1895-6 when the Matabele took up arms against Rhodes and his imperialist forces in the uprising. They cooked up their own heroes and heroines in the names of  Kaguvi and Mbuya Nehanda. Today they can't point where their heroes’ graves are. Similarly, Mnangagwa is a Khumalo today.

Why was he not Khumalo yesterday? Was he a Khumalo when he compared Mthwakazi people to cockroaches that needed DDT? Is this the same Mnangagwa who had Masuku Lookout and Dumiso Dabengwa on trumped up charges? Time has come for Mthwakazi to refuse and reject such blatant lies. It is, in fact, derogatory for such remarks to be made on our Royal family. Such must not be accepted on Mthwakazi soil and Nation.

As MLF we strongly condemn such lies which are bent on belittling our Royal house. We do not want to associate ourselves with such twisting of historical facts. Yes! Wishing is allowed but at times one has to know the limits. You can wish to be Khumalo but that will only be a wish nothing more.

We know this emanates from the pressure Mnangagwa and his Zimbabwe government is feeling from Mthwakazi restorationists and those calling for Mthwakazi independence. Let the writing be clear! Even if Mnangagwa was a Khumalo that would not stop Mthwakazi from her Independence demands. Zimbabwe cannot sweep the winds of change under the carpet.

Our independence is a demand.

Aluta Continua.!!!!
Vuka Mthwakazi Vuka!!!




Source - MLF
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa plots opposition clampdown

18 mins ago | 278 Views

Prophet Magaya intensifies research on his HIV & Aids herbal remedy

19 mins ago | 85 Views

'Intern' doctors threaten to snub disciplinary hearings

21 mins ago | 118 Views

Striking doctors are hypocrites, claims Chiwenga

22 mins ago | 122 Views

Guard connives with murder suspect to escape from custody

23 mins ago | 102 Views

Install CCTV at Limpopo Bridge, says Zanu PF MP

23 mins ago | 85 Views

Zanu-PF stalwart sues top bank $91 000

23 mins ago | 121 Views

Tsvangirai family’s pre-emptive masterstroke the way to go

24 mins ago | 120 Views

BCC technically insolvent

26 mins ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe worse than Africa as a whole on SDGs: AfDB

26 mins ago | 94 Views

Caps United sign Bosso striker

27 mins ago | 60 Views

Tsholotsho families move back to flood area homes

27 mins ago | 54 Views

Schools open on Tuesday

28 mins ago | 113 Views

Black Umfolosi founding member survives fatal crash

28 mins ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe has potential to become economic giant

29 mins ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe police lay fresh charges on 7 Chinese nationals

30 mins ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa to lead Bulawayo clean-up campaign today

30 mins ago | 40 Views

Hospitals CEOs, directors leave suspended

31 mins ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa warns against regime change demos

31 mins ago | 145 Views

Consumers appeal for protection against wave of pricing in forex

33 mins ago | 81 Views

Wicknell Chivayo cornered on fraud

34 mins ago | 93 Views

Jonathan Moyo - Mawere gang up against Strive Masiyiwa

34 mins ago | 193 Views

Zimra to collect $6,2bn in 2019

35 mins ago | 34 Views

Dembare president refuses to go

36 mins ago | 87 Views

Chiwenga power: Delta reverses forex decision

36 mins ago | 182 Views

Soldier killed on New Year's Day

38 mins ago | 173 Views

Stampede for teaching posts

38 mins ago | 190 Views

'We used juju to evade arrest'

39 mins ago | 150 Views

Man killed over married woman

39 mins ago | 183 Views

4 die in mine collapse

40 mins ago | 82 Views

Bosso pulls out of bar venture

41 mins ago | 78 Views

Child support lands pastor in dock

41 mins ago | 56 Views

Vendors in witchcraft face-off

42 mins ago | 68 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa travels with own blanket

42 mins ago | 222 Views

Woman uses hubby's lover picture as profile photo

43 mins ago | 202 Views

Tormented man surrenders snake to cops

49 mins ago | 264 Views

Hubby kills wife, buries her in concrete floor

49 mins ago | 201 Views

'Chamisa to survive death plots'

55 mins ago | 566 Views

'ED to surprise with prosperous 2019' argued Mavaza - insane to allow him to last another year in power

1 hr ago | 253 Views

Minister advocates for spy cameras

1 hr ago | 619 Views

Government's final statement on USD salary demands

2 hrs ago | 3212 Views

ED will surprise Chamisa with a prosperous 2019

12 hrs ago | 10403 Views

Traditional chiefs turns to Prophet Magaya

12 hrs ago | 3241 Views

Madinda to unleash youngster

12 hrs ago | 1589 Views

Armed robbers pounce on passengers

12 hrs ago | 4157 Views

Wicknell Chivayo fails to stop trial

12 hrs ago | 2344 Views

Dry weekend for Harare

12 hrs ago | 1357 Views

REVEALED: G40 tried to form a communist party in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 4210 Views

'Trevor Ncube supported killers' says Jonathan Moyo

13 hrs ago | 3125 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days