'Mnangagwa cannot be a Khumalo'

Mthwakazi Liberation Front categorically rejects as pure lies and propaganda statement published by Mandla Ndlovu on Thursday 03 January 2018, aligning Zimbabwe President, Emerson Mnangagwa to the Royal lineage of the Khumalo of King Mzilikazi.There is nothing new about Shona people claiming things that don't belong to them. If they can't beat them, they join them. Towards the recent elections of Zimbabwe, Nelson Chamisa went public and said the Joshua Nkomo family had given him their family knobkerrie that Dr Joshua Nkomo used to carry. What a lie it was?The process of claiming good things is traced as far back as 1895-6 when the Matabele took up arms against Rhodes and his imperialist forces in the uprising. They cooked up their own heroes and heroines in the names of Kaguvi and Mbuya Nehanda. Today they can't point where their heroes’ graves are. Similarly, Mnangagwa is a Khumalo today.Why was he not Khumalo yesterday? Was he a Khumalo when he compared Mthwakazi people to cockroaches that needed DDT? Is this the same Mnangagwa who had Masuku Lookout and Dumiso Dabengwa on trumped up charges? Time has come for Mthwakazi to refuse and reject such blatant lies. It is, in fact, derogatory for such remarks to be made on our Royal family. Such must not be accepted on Mthwakazi soil and Nation.As MLF we strongly condemn such lies which are bent on belittling our Royal house. We do not want to associate ourselves with such twisting of historical facts. Yes! Wishing is allowed but at times one has to know the limits. You can wish to be Khumalo but that will only be a wish nothing more.We know this emanates from the pressure Mnangagwa and his Zimbabwe government is feeling from Mthwakazi restorationists and those calling for Mthwakazi independence. Let the writing be clear! Even if Mnangagwa was a Khumalo that would not stop Mthwakazi from her Independence demands. Zimbabwe cannot sweep the winds of change under the carpet.Our independence is a demand.Aluta Continua.!!!!Vuka Mthwakazi Vuka!!!