'ED to surprise with prosperous 2019' argued Mavaza - insane to allow him to last another year in power

Opinion / Columnist

"ED will surprise Chamisa with a prosperous 2019," Dr Mavaza argued in Bulawayo24.Why wait! Why did ED fail to surprise the whole nation with a prosperous 2018?Mnangagwa was a senior member of Zanu PF for the last 38 years, it is nonsense to pretend that he did not play his role in the mismanagement, corruption and the lawlessness that caused the economic ruin. He certainly played the biggest role, second to Mugabe himself, in the blatant rigging of elections and use of brute force to establish and retain the de facto one party's state.Mnangagwa promised to hold free, fair and credible elections last July. He failed to keep his promised and blatantly rigged the elections. Mnangagwa and his junta have no democratic mandate to govern, they are illegitimate, and they must therefore step down.Yes, since the country gained her independence in 1980, Zanu PF has rigged the elections to stay in power. The people of Zimbabwe have turned a blind eye to the rigging for fear of the regime's angry reaction if they did otherwise. This, as we can now see, was a foolish mistake because 38 years of Zanu PF misrule has left the nation in economic ruins.Zanu PF rigged the 30 July 2018 elections are the party must step down; we must not repeat the mistake of the last 38 years of rewarding those who rig elections by allowing them to rule."Insanity," said the great Physicist and Nobel Prize winner, Albert Einstein, "is doing the same thing over and over again expecting different result!"For the last 38 years we have allowed ourselves to be ruled by a corrupt and vote rigging regime in the hope that it will deliver economic prosperity, "Gutsva ruzhinji!" (Mass prosperity!), as Mugabe never tired of telling the nation. All Zanu PF has ever brought is mass poverty!The simple most important lesson we should have learned from the folly of the last four decades is: that it pays in the end to elect a competent and democratically accountable government in the beginning. Our insanity was to expect a vote rigging and hence illegitimate regime to delivery economic prosperity!