Coconut billionaires!!

I told you so! For every restrictive regulation the government comes up with, the Zimbabwean opportunists comes up with an evading scheme that is 100 times smarter making them instant billionaires.
 
They don't need to work hard, they don't need an education, all they need are stupid backward regulations that exposes our leaders. Take for example how the connected are buying fuel with the bond and flipping the money to reorder more fuel. The circle or circus creates instant billionaires after a few transactions.
 
As of today, the parallel market exchange rates for USD$1 = 3.5 RTGS. If a coconut dealer starts the day with $1,000 USD and do 11 transactions, s/he will end up with USD$15 million dollars.



Do we have coconut leaders or coconut dealers? How in the world can we sit back, Zimbabwean people, leaders and the coconut players when our country is going to the dogs? The lack of compassion in our great society, our leaders and those acting with impunity to subvert the laws is astounding. I ask our leaders to show mercy on the generality of the people who put a hard day's work but are exposed buy the greediness of a few.




Source - Wezhira Sam
