May true men of God stand up

Opinion / Columnist

Most prophets of today seem no different from where-is-the-dice wheelers and dealers of the seventies. Many sick people and their kinsmen are left counting their losses after being duped of plenty money having been sold a dummy on so called 'miracle healing'.A one on one meeting with the 'man of god' now costs more than what medical specialists charge for consultation. People are selling livestock and household effects just to visit the 'prophets' for a miracle healing that in most cases never come.Women and girls of loose morals have been ravaged by some rogue self appointed later day prophets. Miracle babies have been pronounced in front of amazed followers. The man of god moves around with about six bodyguards for protection yet his followers 'buy' a sticker for the same purpose.The Lord Jesus did not collect money from anyone, the twelve apostles had nothing to their credit in terms of wealth and Prophet Jeremiah of biblical times lived a humble life. The Spirit of God was in them. Why taking from the poor leaving them worse of than before? We must learn to pray to God in Spirit and truth.The Bible says pray without ceasing, some of these later day prophets are making money from the gullible. We hear of abused church workers and massive investments from 'collections'. I pray for the 'rescue' of God's people from these 'wolves in sheepskins'.Pray for the flock, do not prey on the flock. Praise be to God.Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.