Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

What should happen now in Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | Views
The problem with every dictator is arrogance and cowardice. They all have fallen after having been factually and truthfully warned and have even been advised on what to do to avoid embarassment and catastrophic results. They all just dont heed to such calls. They have always chosen the harder paths, that of either running away to some other country in exile, eliminating the complainant or have blundered until they are arrested or killed. They are cowards who hide behind guns bodyguards and guns. You know it takes a brave man/woman to say to another I'm sorry', and that usually carries a great reward in return. President Emmerson Mnangagwa is riding on thin ice and he knows that and the consequences for it. At times life becomes so sweet when the historical past is addressed in a participatorily inclusive manner because history can in fact properly shape the future.

I think the Predident should resign to some authority and the junta and its powers must be decimated. The authority must include socio political organisations of influence and popular political parties. It's mandate should last for two years during which time it should do away with 'command' everything nonsense, implement reforms, dissolve parliament(because is useless and expensive for nothing), retire securocrats bosses, do away with the Peace and Reconciliation Commission and find a new path, put up real corruption and mines commissions, a new judiciary services commission and come up with a transparent electoral system with an uncaptured electoral commission. They should clean up the reserve bank, the land committees, Zesa and Zimra. After cleaning up the voters' roll they should host a general election open for observation to all interested parties internationally.

What should be obvious to all honest Zimbabweans is that asking our current President HE Mr Emmerson D. Mnangagwa to do a good job of the above is hypocrisy of the highest order and so let's just stop wasting our time. There are people in this country who have thrived through corruption and got very rich and are influentially powerful and they are not very many. Doesn't the president know them since you and me know them or is he afraid of them. Who is protecting them? Have they got an army? Normally in life every living thing will put up a shield where it's interests are vested. It looks like the control by the army is undemocratic, anti investment and therefore counter productive. Can the President do away with it. For obvious reasons No. So what do we think we are doing. There is also the talk of white supremacism and imperialists influence as being weapons of the  opposition. People don't feed on all those phoney ideologies that propagate stupid philosophies of opportunists. People want jobs to be able to put food on the table and send their children to school. Does it look like the President is trying to conjure up a politically conducive environment for that right now? We need a solution and we need it like yesterday and delay will usher us into an even worse horror than the one we experienced in 2007-2008. We are likely to wake up from sleep one day with Constantine Guvheya Chiwenga claiming the presidency Emerson Mnangagwa having resigned and that will be by design by the way. We are rated the richest country in Africa natural resources wise, but then why are we so poor.

What should happen fellow Zimbabweans? When today passes comes tomorrow and today becomes yesterday - tik tak tik tuk  kriiiiiiiiiii! You see 'a single bee is often ignored but when millions come.together, even the bravest run in fear.

Clement Moyo
Mediariln for Peace Centre
+263 712 708 284/778 662 090
clemenmoyo@gmail.com

Source - Clement Moyo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa will never pay doctors a living wage - only the insane believe in stone stew

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Many Zimbabweans in the UK abandon their professions to become nurses

2 hrs ago | 812 Views

Khupe raises security fears at Tsvangirai memorial service

2 hrs ago | 416 Views

Rural transformation is key for sustainable development in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mangoma arrested for 2011 tender offence

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Accountability is a key tool of Governance

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zim government lacks competent P.R and proper research

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Come on people nothing wrong with First Lady's intervention!

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Parents resisting school fees hike

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa dialogue key in resolving Zimbabwe's multi-faceted crisis

3 hrs ago | 426 Views

War vets blast striking civil servants

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

Mnangagwa's govt engages workers in crucial meeting

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Uncertainty shrouds schools opening

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Harare rations water

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Clive Malunga sets eyes on politics

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Drug trafficking in Zimbabwe on the rise

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition stands in solidarity with civil servants

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Keep your Juntaprenuers and will keep our Prof Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 404 Views

Mnangagwa allowing his wife 'to usurp constitutional power'

3 hrs ago | 695 Views

Protesting teachers set free

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Zimbabwe teachers planning paralyzing strike

3 hrs ago | 467 Views

Consumers protest against beverages prices

4 hrs ago | 943 Views

Beitbridge border post traffic surges as Zimbabweans head back to SA

4 hrs ago | 377 Views

NRZ seeks partners in Namibia project

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Soft drink shortages to persist

4 hrs ago | 394 Views

Beer drinkers must think long and hard

4 hrs ago | 393 Views

'Strive Masiyiwa is a stumbling block' says Trevor Ncube

6 hrs ago | 4207 Views

Doctors dump work and resume strike

7 hrs ago | 4300 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Strive Masiyiwa's Zanu-PF links?

7 hrs ago | 3229 Views

BREAKING: Jonathan Moyo spills the beans on Strive Masiyiwa

7 hrs ago | 9115 Views

Dzamara's letter to Strive Masiyiwa

8 hrs ago | 3251 Views

Govt ready with offer for civil servants

8 hrs ago | 3866 Views

Gabon attempted coup 'foiled'

8 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Komichi trial: Ruling set for 21 January

8 hrs ago | 317 Views

Delta releases price of beer in US dollars

8 hrs ago | 3272 Views

Knives must be for cutting bread

9 hrs ago | 670 Views

Silaigwana defends Morgan Komichi

9 hrs ago | 1721 Views

Teachers hire MDC Youth leader to negotiate with government

10 hrs ago | 4065 Views

Temba Mliswa speaks on Auxilia Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 7049 Views

Mujuru dismisses fake letter

11 hrs ago | 5306 Views

Energy Mutodi defends the Mnangagwa - Chiwenga fiasco

12 hrs ago | 5855 Views

Doctors report for work in 5 cities

13 hrs ago | 4454 Views

Lumumba sings Tendai Biti's praises

13 hrs ago | 7390 Views

BREAKING: Teachers arrested in Harare

13 hrs ago | 13047 Views

Mnangagwa's wife overstepping her mandate

14 hrs ago | 5933 Views

Zimbabwe highlights for 2018

14 hrs ago | 915 Views

Double tragedy

14 hrs ago | 3037 Views

May true men of God stand up

14 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Trafigura give Zimbabwe more time to pay for fuel

14 hrs ago | 1569 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days