Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

The Pains and Effects of ZanuPF Lies

27 secs ago | Views
Maybe lies have succeeded somewhere but they can never produce permanent success unless acknowledged, confessed and their effects redressed at the necessary cost. This might sound meaningless but what we are witnessing now in our country Zimbabwe is an eye opener to this truth.

Lies are just lies even if one militarily enforces them. Their victory or success is short lived. The plight of teachers and other civil servants is a direct result of ZanuPF's lies. ZanuPF lied and said there was in Zimbabwe a  socio-political new dispensation.  The idea of a new scenario in any situation gives some hope for the better. To a teacher today, this has just meant that one`s buying power suddenly went down 4 or 5 times! The situation is happening in reality every day.

Teachers and everyone are feeling the economic lie that a US dollar is equal to a valueless bond so when their salaries are given, it is violently enforced  as of the same value.  The situation is real on the ground. The bond is only a fifth of the actual US dollar. Banks confirm this as they will never give workers US dollars even if they know that the value of a bond is cruelly far less. The Vice-President with his vast ``knowledge" or " noreji" believes that cries  for deliverance out of this dehumanizing situation by teachers are not called for. Is it sane really for any individual to fail to see that suddenly reducing 600 dollars to 200 dollars is an economic crime?

ZanuPF's  blind adherence to a now anachronistic Maoist theory that they are the "fish and the people are the water" is now faced with realities of  life. In fact their theory has been gradually polluted by imperialist inspired rapacity over the years to a point where it is now their vicious strategy of repression and all sorts of socio-economic atrocities.   More and more of their own are also becoming that "water" while fewer and fewer are remaining the "fish" only because they are armed or backed by the army.  Grossly underpaid teachers will not work as expected. Only a fool will believe that they will dedicate themselves while they are threatened by starvation, outright poverty and social ridicule. Hence the real victims are the learners.

Doctors have rejected all lies. They have defied the threats and they have endured all the pains of watching their call to the profession being thrown into disrepute by the ZanuPF backed military junta. It is not only unconstitutional to adopt ``a mother -child situation`` with professionals as Auxillia tried to do, but it is primitively a fallacious gesture hypocritically aiming to show some motherhood. The children of these doctors and the teachers need food and it is not there. Period.  Mothers and fathers must provide for their children.

Finally the future can only change if ZanuPF abandons its lies. Rolling the tanks onto the streets of the capital to impose a faction of the 40 years dictatorship, mowing down demonstrators in Harare and soliciting some support from some neo-colonialists will only perpetuate the suffering of the people.  The plight of teachers, other civil servants and that of more Zimbabweans who perish un noticed has to be addressed.  If those in the position  to do so cannot, then it is only fair for them to let people with the capacity to change the situation do so.

Source - Mkhululi Zulu
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Learn how to successfully grow your business by following these steps

11 mins ago | 15 Views

Jonathan Moyo's lies on Masiyiwa exposed?

28 mins ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF can only be removed by protests

33 mins ago | 254 Views

Zimbabweans become more restless

34 mins ago | 183 Views

Honesty will pull Mnangagwa's govt out of mess

35 mins ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa joke - Comic Pastor called for questioning by police

36 mins ago | 470 Views

Travellers stranded in Zimbabwe as fuel crisis grows

37 mins ago | 234 Views

Teachers' unions blasts 'bogus' Joint Negotiations Council

38 mins ago | 190 Views

Fuel price goes down

39 mins ago | 432 Views

Political drama engulfs 2018

40 mins ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe churches commit to political dialogue

41 mins ago | 50 Views

Lack of litter bins worries BCC

42 mins ago | 27 Views

RBZ fails to release money for refuse trucks

43 mins ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa given a 14-day notice

1 hr ago | 755 Views

Cost of living adjustment for civil servants: PSC

1 hr ago | 735 Views

Swiss foreign minister in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe government lacks competent P.R and proper research

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Musona linked with US move

1 hr ago | 294 Views

Mphoko daughter-in-law's extortion trial opens Monday

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Chimene dodges daughter's funeral

2 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Mnangagwa divides teachers

2 hrs ago | 860 Views

Chamisa finalising the integration of MDC structures

2 hrs ago | 611 Views

Mnangagwa running out of time

2 hrs ago | 817 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks back on the cards

2 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Grace Mugabe's sister turns State witness in land scam

2 hrs ago | 525 Views

Mugabe sells Hong Kong villa at a loss?

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mangoma, Zesa bosses appear in court over $3 million fraud

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Civil servants demand $1 700 minimum wage

2 hrs ago | 610 Views

Soldier caught stealing at Mugabe residence

2 hrs ago | 492 Views

US$ is not at par with bond note, period!

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zimbabwe's currency conundrum

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Tobacco farmers cautious as El Nino threat lurks

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwer govt wage bill increases 10-times

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

'ZANU PF must create its own bank'

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Ngezi Platinum coach Akbay targets title

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Dembare snap Congolese duo

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Respect my private life, asks Andy Muridzo

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Miner, Tawanda Nyambirai smoke peace pipe

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Man killed over damaged headphones

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

ZBC protests against Mugabe interviewer's reinstatement

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Chipanga ordered to settle $62,000 bank loan

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Chipanga ordered to settle $62,000 bank loan

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Running a country is more than just mantras

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Harare, water purification dealer fight over $500k project

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Man nabbed for defrauding Sables Chemicals

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

'Privatising parastatals will bring opportunities'

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe MPs 'eating' on behalf of hungry constituents

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa flies to 5 countries next week

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Government mulls setting up fund for students

2 hrs ago | 38 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days