Teachers' update on talks with government

by ARTUZ
3 hrs ago | Views
The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) notes that the Civil Service Commission (CSC) has convened a National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) meeting for Thursday 10 January 2019 at Meikles Hotel in Harare.

Cognisant that;

1) the Apex Council,  is wrongly regarded a voice of the working  people to the NJNC,
2) the legitimate and majority representatives of the workers are not part of NJNC,
3) the continued existence of the NJNC despite the new constitution nullifying it, is an unconstitutional act by the government.
4) government intends to offer Civil servants a Bond salary increase of between 8% & 20%,

We hereby advise our members and fellow workers that we will not be accepting any deal that doesn't give us salaries in United States of America Dollars.



Source - ARTUZ
Most Popular In 7 Days