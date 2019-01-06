'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' cried Chamisa - at least, not stupid to believe you will resolve his illegitimacy

Opinion / Columnist

"MDC Leader Nelson Chamisa has revealed that he has tried in vain to reach out to President Emmerson Mnangawa so that they may sit down and dialogue towards finding a lasting solution to Zimbabwe's economic problems that are worsening daily," reported Bulawayo24."I have written letters without a reply before and after elections. I have met with potential mediators in the church." Chamisa said. "I have engaged leaders in SADC and AU and made a public statement of invitation. I have done everything doable including demonstrations."Yes the country's economic situation is getting worse by the day, that is true. Still, Mr Chamisa has not convinced anyone that the dialogue with Mnangagwa he is seeking so feverishly will resolve anything.All the international election observers with democratic credential worth a penny have condemned the recent Zimbabwe elections as "unfair and not to acceptable international standards". In short Zanu PF rigged the elections and therefore the party has no democratic mandate to govern. The regime is illegitimate.Chamisa has claimed that he will help Mnangagwa "resolve the legitimacy problem". There is just political grandstanding. The whole election process was flawed and illegal, so flawed it denied millions of Zimbabweans their right to vote, no one knows who voted last July, etc. These are all very serious matters it is disappointing that Mr Chamisa does not view them as such and thinks he can just disregard them all and declare the illegitimate process legitimate.Given the root cause of the economic meltdown is the country's failure to attract the flood of local and foreign investors because the would-be investors still see Zimbabwe as a pariah state ruled by corrupt and vote rigging thugs. Investors are a shrewd lot they are not going view Zimbabwe as a democratic nation just because Nelson Chamisa is in the Zanu PF government.Chamisa and his fellow MDC Alliance friends like Tendai Biti have been hungering for the new GNU and secure ministerial seats back on the gravy train. It is no secrete they wanted the life of the 2008 GNU extended; they were disappointed when that did not happen. Following the November 2017 military coup, they again called for the 2018 elections to be postponed in favour of a GNU - anything to get them a ministerial seat back on the gravy train."It's not about individual positions. I am not interested in any. My concern is about the wellbeing of Zimbabweans through a political solution focusing on key economic and political reforms," answered Chamisa.Well that is rich! If you were so concerned about the wellbeing of Zimbabweans then why did you fail to get even one reform implemented in the five years of the 2008 GNU?Last year's elections should have never taken place, not without first implementing the democratic reforms designed to stop Zanu PF rigging elections. The very fact that you, Mr Chamisa, and your MDC Alliance friends participate even when ZEC had failed to produced verified voters' roll underlines your resolve to take part regardless how flawed and illegal the process happened to be.You knew Zanu PF would give away a few gravy train seats as bait and they are what you were after and did not care that millions of ordinary Zimbabweans would be denied the vote, the consequences of yet another rigged elections, etc.Mnangagwa and his junta have committed high treason in rigging last July's elections and the party must step down from office to allow the nation the political time and space to implement the democratic reforms and hold fresh FREE, FAIR and CREDIBLE ELECTIONS.MDC Alliance leaders participated in last year's elections knowing the process was flawed and illegal, thus giving the process some modicum of credibility, out of selfish greed. The nation is asking you, Mr Chamisa, and your MDC Alliance friends to step aside and shut up.If any MDC Alliance and Zanu PF members think Zimbabwe will ever entrust them with the responsibility to implement the democratic reforms again when they failed to get even one reform implemented in five years last time, then dream on! The nation is growing increasingly annoyed by your machinations to hang on to power. You are holding the nation to ransom, that is totally unacceptable!