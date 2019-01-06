Strong DRC Church shames puppet Zimbabwe Christians

Opinion / Columnist

The win by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) opposition's Felix Tshisekedi in the recently held long-overdue elections certainly did not come on a silver platter - as witnessed by the current president's refusal to relinquish power at the end of his tenure in 2016.This refusal - under the pretext that the country was ill-prepared for elections - obviously did not go down well with the majority of the people of that country, who embarked in widespread protests - which were, as expected, brutally suppressed by the regime, resulting in the deaths of several unarmed people.However, the Church in the DRC did not just fold their arms, or blindly support the incumbent, as 'our God chosen leader', or that 'all leaders are appointed by God, and we should not oppose them'.Actually, the DRC Church stuck to the true Word of Jehovah God that compels Christians to hold their leaders accountable to adhering to basic human rights values, and to speak out and stand up for the oppressed.They did not seek to distort the Word of God, by insinuating that the Apostle Paul's words on 'all leaders being appointed by God', and 'respecting authority', meant that God approved of all our leaders' actions, and that He wants us to blindly follow them.That can never be further from the truth of Paul's statement.In fact, the Apostle Paul himself respected authority, but stood firmly against injustice and disobeyed them when they tried to deny him the right to preach the Gospel.He, and other Apostles as John and Simon Peter, chose to be arrested, thrown in jail, flogged (something that they went thrown on numerous times), or even stoned to death - as long as they stood up and spoke up for their rights, in stark opposition to what those in authority demanded.Thus, we all need to understand basic words, such as respect - which simply means 'courteous regard'.All what this means is that, even if I do not agree with our president Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, for instance, I should not go on a rant abusing him, and generally being rude - but, should put across my disagreements openly, boldly, frankly and politely.However, this does not, by any stretch of the imagination, mean that we should never openly and strongly oppose those in authority - as our Lord Jesus Christ Himself even showed by His candid and honest rebuke of the Pharisees.John the Baptist also strongly, but politely, castigated King Herod's marriage to his brother's wife - something that resulted in his (John's) beheading.That is the role of the Church.The statement, 'all authority is appointed by God', similarly, should never be abused to mean that Jehovah put those leaders in power because He approved of them.No, not at all!This statement - 'ALL authority' - means that God also appointed Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, Caesar, Ian Douglas Smith, and so many others, we would have never approved.In a nutshell, everything that happens - even the assuming of power by a brutal leader, or a road accident, or death - is because God would have allowed it to occur.Nothing happens on this Earth - no matter how terrible - without Jehovah's approval.Without going into detail as to the 'Why He allows such', I truly believe - just as He permitted Satan the Devil to bring tribulations on Job, in the Bible - He allows these things to manifest for His glory to be revealed through them.We all know how the story of Job ended, or even after 'Jehovah continued to harden the heart of Egypt's Pharaoh', He showed His might by freeing His people, and how He revealed His glory through the man who was born blind, and was healed by Jesus Christ.As such, God indeed, allows or appoints leaders to come to power, but that is not necessarily a sign that He approves of them, but would want us - His followers - to believe that only He can save us from those ruthless rulers.We need to trust Him, and only Him for our salvation.Therefore, as much as we must 'respect' those in authority, as they are 'appointed' by God, we, as Christians, need to strongly and openly speak out and stand up against their injustice - completely trusting in Jehovah God that He will bless our work, protect us, and finally lead us to salvation.Let us take a look at how Moses did it.He was appointed by Jehovah to demand the freedom of the people of Israel from the Egyptian Pharaoh.Yet, in spite of Jehovah Himself hardening his (Pharaoh's) heart, Moses respectfully continued to demand the freeing of his people - completely trusting in God's protection, guidance and manifestation of His power.That is how we are supposed to work as Christians.That is why the Church in the DRC set a very good example for us, especially here in Zimbabwe.They stood firmly, but respectfully, against Kabila's abuse of office, his disregard for the country's constitution, and the brutalising and killing of innocent unarmed protestors.When, after the December 2018 presidential election, the country's electoral commission tried to delay, or even manipulate, the results - the Church stood strongly and fearlessly in demanding the true results.This resulted in the eventual release of the results - and the declaration of the opposition's Tshisekedi as the winner.Without the DRC Church playing its God-appointed role, Kabila would have easily rigged the elections in favour of his desired candidate.All credit goes to the people of the DRC, but most importantly, the Church.This should shame the Zimbabwean Church, as it has largely acted as nothing but puppets of the country's leadership.The Zimbabwean Church is an embarrassment to the Christian community, and a huge disappointment to Jehovah God.All that we have managed to do is merely seek favour from those in authority - by constantly massaging their egos.The Church has remained silent as the Zimbabwe government has ruthlessly suppressed its own people - from former president Robert Gabriel Mugabe to Mnangagwa.In fact, the embarrassing Zimbabwe Church has been at the forefront of bastardising the sacred Word of God to prop up the ZANU PF regime.In spite of this regime's genocidal atrocities in the Midlands and Matebeleland provinces - in which they massacred over 20,000 innocent men, women and children - or, the disappearances and killing of hundreds of opposition supporters after the 2008 presidential election - in which Mugabe was defeated by the opposition MDC's Morgan Richard Tsvangirai - or, the very recent 1 August 2018 post-election fatal shooting of at least six unarmed protestors and bystanders, and the injuring of scores - the Zimbabwean Church has largely just stood by and never condemned such acts.The Zimbabwe regime has also destroyed the lives of millions of the people through its misguided and chaotic economic policies - yet, the local Church has been mostly inert.Obviously, credit to those few Christians who have been bold enough to stand up and speak out against this brutal regime - but, in a country of over 90% Christians, we would have expected widespread condemnation across the country.Where are all those that clam to be Christians?Do they even know what being a Christian means - or they just think that it is all about praying, singing, paying tithes, and giving to charity?Some even believe being a Christian is all about receiving miracles in healings, or blessings in getting money or a good job.Additionally, our pastors are mostly in it for the monetary benefits - possibly, also receiving other perks from the regime.That is not what Christianity is all about. No, it is not!It is about standing up and speaking out for justice for the oppressed and the poor.True Christianity is dangerous.It actually leads to persecution, arrests, or even killing - whilst, boldly doing exactly what Jehovah God commanded us to do.Even Jesus Christ said we will be persecuted because of doing His work.Yet, honestly, how many of us are prepared for that?We would rather call ourselves Christians - as we live lavishly, drive posh cars, have good jobs or successful businesses - then we call ourselves blessed!So sad!That is an empty and selfish life - as long as we do not risk our lives for what God commanded us to do.In fact, it is more than just empty and selfish, but is of list and if the flesh - worldly and unGodly!We have truly been shamed by the DRC Church, who have shown us all what being a true Christian is all about.