Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa's MDC should proffer solutions to crises

1 hr ago | Views
While it is the MDC's democratic right to demonstrate over the worsening economic situation in the country, we also expect its shadow government to proffer solutions on the on-going crisis.

The MDC should by now have learnt that demonstrations alone will not wake up a Zanu-PF government that has for decades been arrogant and stubborn.

The more MDC demonstrates, the more Zanu-PF hardens.

The MDC shadow Cabinet must give us solutions to the myriad problems we are currently facing from cash shortages, price hikes, shortages of drugs to labour issues.

It is time that the MDC proves to the nation that indeed they are a government in-waiting and Zimbabweans should be able to see a better government through them.

Confrontation with the Zanu-PF government will not work and it has not worked in the past, so the opposition party is advised to change tactic.

While the MDC can mobilise thousands to turn out in the streets and vent their anger at the worsening economic crisis, this will not change the lives of those affected.

Instead of pouring petrol onto a raging fire, the MDC should exploit this crisis so as to advance their "sound" and alternative policies for everyone to see.

It is time the party reviews its strategies and we expect MDC officials to show their leadership qualities, especially in dire times like these.

While the opposition may brag about Zanu-PF's failure and claim they can successfully run the economy, it has to realise that the poverty that has befallen Zimbabweans is not selective; this catastrophic development is touching on everyone.

Nelson Chamisa, as leader of the MDC, should sober up and proffer Zimbabweans with solutions on how to come out of the abyss we are in.

A lot of people are looking up to him as the leader of the biggest opposition party for sound leadership and direction, not seeing him wasting time planning demonstrations which have often turned riotous.

This is not time for student politics or activism; this is a period that requires soberness and sustainable solutions. Chamisa cannot continue to live in denial, harping ceaselessly on his presidential loss because he will continue to bark up the wrong tree until 2023 when the country holds another round of elections.

He should save his energy and concentrate on improving the areas he got wrong the last time.

Source - dailynews
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe bird smuggler caught with 19 rare eggs at Heathrow

10 mins ago | 21 Views

Mthuli Ncube's full speech to the European Parliament

12 mins ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa flying out to take dictatorship refresher course

19 mins ago | 108 Views

Whereabouts sought, a reward of $1,000 will be given

34 mins ago | 473 Views

Linda Masarira attacks Jonathan Moyo

45 mins ago | 425 Views

The fallacy of production in Zimbabwe!!

47 mins ago | 77 Views

From Great Zimbabwe to Zimbabwe Ruins with Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

60 mins ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwean hotel adopts clinic maternity wing

1 hr ago | 261 Views

Famous Chipinge sangoma's son convicted for fraud

1 hr ago | 420 Views

Man jailed for bedding 12-year-old 'wife'

1 hr ago | 392 Views

NUST introduces March intake

1 hr ago | 248 Views

War vets internal strife escalating

1 hr ago | 300 Views

Zimbabwe crisis 'will hit SA hard'

1 hr ago | 250 Views

Man jailed 4 years for impregnating niece

1 hr ago | 298 Views

Govt, Apex Council continue wage talks

1 hr ago | 302 Views

Students turned away over fees

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Zimbabwe bans importation of meat from South Africa

2 hrs ago | 805 Views

ZANU PF Youths confiscate jerrycans at fuel stations

2 hrs ago | 967 Views

ED Mnangagwa will not hatch chickens from fried eggs

2 hrs ago | 661 Views

BREAKING: 'Operation Murambatsvina II' implemented in Kesington plots

2 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Chamisa has no leverage for negotiations

3 hrs ago | 2338 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube launches camp feel good

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

16 days activism, so what?

3 hrs ago | 447 Views

Plot to raid NGO offices unearthed

4 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Strong DRC Church shames puppet Zimbabwe Christians

4 hrs ago | 3779 Views

'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' cried Chamisa - at least, not stupid to believe you will resolve his illegitimacy

4 hrs ago | 1266 Views

101 fuel tankers arrive in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 8737 Views

Zanu PF is feeling heat of worsen economic meltdown – it is back to blaming sanctions

4 hrs ago | 945 Views

Activist calls for massive uprising in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 3961 Views

Mnangagwa is ready to engage Chamisa ..... but

5 hrs ago | 5187 Views

Chamisa' MDC blasts Mnangagwa's five-nation foreign junket

5 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Mnangagwa's defining moment

5 hrs ago | 2135 Views

Zanu-PF grandstanding on luxuries, entitlements, claims MDC

5 hrs ago | 700 Views

Mnangagwa's foreign trip ill-timed

5 hrs ago | 776 Views

Zesa garnishes Bhasikiti account over $133 000 debt

5 hrs ago | 578 Views

SAA starts to collect millions owed by Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 802 Views

Govt threatens to cancel fuel retailers' licenses

5 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Gweru 'ignores' typhoid victim lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mnangagwa's trips to nowhere

5 hrs ago | 525 Views

Clemens Westerhof returns to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Zimbabwe man strangled wife to death in London, then hanged self

5 hrs ago | 717 Views

DRC opposition leader declared winner of presidential poll

5 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Harare won't charge in US dollars

5 hrs ago | 591 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet fails to sit

5 hrs ago | 797 Views

Govt holds fuel crisis meeting

5 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Anxious Mnangagwa looking East

5 hrs ago | 381 Views

Fugitive prisoner named

6 hrs ago | 821 Views

Cop, 2 accomplices sued for abducting villager

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

BCC warns against aiding flash floods

6 hrs ago | 391 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days