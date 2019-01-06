Professor Jonathan Moyo, a failed project

Opinion / Columnist

Self-exiled Professor Jonathan Moyo is nothing but a failure whose political fate is sealed.I am struck by the fact that a man of such high academic astute could allow his sense of reason to be eroded by a bizarre profane emotional proficiency that has become obvious of his character and person.His latest shocker, where he launched a gruesome cyber-attack on business and telecommunications mogul, Strive Masiyiwa, through his twitter handle is testimony of this finding.It is quite obvious since November 2017, Prof Moyo has continued to reduce himself to a mere aggrieved political destitute obsessed with fighting an already lost battle with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.It seems Prof Moyo's Twitter handle is just but the only tool at his disposal in his campaign against President Mnangagwa and his administration.It has become apparent that anyone who ostensibly appreciates, agrees, sympathises or seemingly exhibits support for the ruling party or Government, is an enemy and a target for ridicule by the "mad" Professor.The attack on Masiyiwa is confirmation of the longstanding fight against Mnangagwa.Scores of people identify Prof Moyo as a CIA operative whose mission was to destroy the country's revolutionary party, ZANU PF, from within.The mission came after several and failed attempts to topple ZANU PF by the opposition (MDC) who enjoyed massive financial support from the Americans and the British back then.After realising that the MDC had suffered defeat at the hands of ZANU PF a couple of times, the said western countries stopped funding the opposition to seek new alternative ways and Prof Moyo became one of them.Certainly, Professor Moyo who once vocalised that "the best way to destroy ZANUPF is from within", managed to infiltrate the party before subsequent attempts to destroy it from within by fanning and sustaining divisive factional politics.The embattled Professor almost succeeded in his mission if it wasn't for Operation Restore Legacy (ORL) which came to the rescue of a ZANU PF which was almost broken.The operation (ORL) did not only rescue the party from collapse, but ejected malcontents from the helm of things in ZANU PF, including the Professor and his G40 cabal.There is no doubt that in the aftermath of ORL, ZANU PF, under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa rejuvenated itself as united and strong political force to reckon with, hence its landslide victory in the 2018 harmonised elections.It suffices to say that Prof Moyo's onslaught of President Mnangagwa and like-minded figures during Robert Mugabe's era was premised on his knowledge of the strength of command which the latter possessed and his capacity to strategize and re-organise the party to its full strength.After ORL Prof Moyo lost great control and influence which he previously enjoyed while inside the party and Government where he pursued his agenda to destroy the party, thus his mission became a failed project.However, in his prolonged state of bitterness and denial that he failed, Professor Moyo thinks that he can salvage his mission via social media.Resultantly, he has been relentless in efforts to stir the country into anarchy by giving out State secrets and de-campaigning any idea that is pro the current administration led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.In his thread attacking Masiyiwa on social media, Prof Moyo labelled the former an "enemy of press freedom" yet he (Prof MOYO) was the one who masterminded all the impediment laws such as AIPPA and POSA, which to-date remain historically infamous for reprisal of the country's media.While Masiyiwa's Dailynews newspaper, led by the then Editor, Geoffrey Nyarota, could have peddled lies here and there in its reportage, the blame cannot be placed on the paper's ownership structure, who I believe was never involved in its operations front.Further, the Professor questions why Masiyiwa recently made an appeal for the removal of sanctions and described President Mnangagwa as "sincere" in reviving the country's economy.Funny enough, during his tenure as the Minister of Higher and Tertiary education, Prof Moyo hired a consultancy before commissioning a research to unpack how the sanctions affected the ordinary citizen.With regards to sincerity of the President, the Professor should know better that perception cannot be used as a measure as he would want us to believe.Instead, the attitude, behaviour and actions of someone best tell their sincerity towards something or anything.That Masiyiwa once supported the MDC or ZANU PF on the eve of any election is neither here nor there, in trying to label him a political prostitute.Rather, it only serves to show his business acumen where he would establish a working relationship with politicians who are the authors of past, present and future policies that influence and impact the performance of his business.It is also illogical that the professor would have expected Masiyiwa to comment on the post-election violence that broke out on 1 August 2018, when a Commission of Inquiry had been put in place to investigate the matter.Over and above, Professor Moyo is nothing but a failed politician. No matter how much he may try, he is fast losing relevance and no amount of effort by the self-exiled academic will result in the fall of President Mnangagwa or ZANU PF.