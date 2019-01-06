Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Civil servants' demand for higher salaries not sustainable

1 hr ago | Views
The demand by civil servants to be paid $1 733 per month is not sustainable as government is trying to cut back expenditure. Though justified in demanding for an increase in light of high prices of basic commodities, the whopping 419 percent rise civil servants are demanding is ridiculous.

Economic-wise the demand by civil servants does not make sense. Government is the largest employer and once it gives its workers such salary levels, it would trigger price increases across all sectors as the business sector would also want to get a piece of that salary increase. The unions should therefore revise their demand to levels which are reasonable and in tandem with the "Austerity for Prosperity" strategy so that Government spending is curbed.

One citizen who identifies himself on Twitter as JoshyTZibs commented on the likely negative effects of salary increase which the civil servants are pressing for.

 "Increase salaries and prices will go up threefold zvozobetserei (what will be the benefit of that?). The only way to deal with market distortions is to address the events which triggered them. Budget deficit and excess liquidity in the economy, (which) I think this is what Mthuli is doing".

Another citizen, Valentine Miller,‏  weighed in on the negative effects of the civil servants' demands.

"Inflation (increase will be) caused by Budget deficit which will definitely come after any salary increase is effected because it was not budgeted for and will lead to more Debt to Government (which) will have to borrow to fund such. We are trying to mop up excess liquidity to correct errors already done".

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) under the leadership of Obert Masaraure is brewing a storm in a tea cup by demanding that its members should be paid in hard currency. Masaraure has been joined by the equally rogue teachers body, the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ).

To display their childish behaviour the teachers could be seen playing soccer on the steps which leads to the New Government Complex where the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development is housed. Instead of being in classrooms teaching the teachers are loitering on the streets demanding US dollars while not discharging their duties.

Civil servants unions should not only see being rewarded in monetary terms. They should also negotiate for social safety nets through the provision of residential stands so that their members would have a roof above their heads.

The salary negotiations between Government and civil servants unions on 10 January 2019, collapsed after Government offered a 10 percent salary increment which was rejected by the unions' leaders.

This writer encourages civil servants to prioritise negotiations over striking which does not help both parties.

Source - Elijah Chihota
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Robert Mugabe writing a book?

44 mins ago | 520 Views

National Reclamation:- Against the Perpetuation of a ruling elitist dynasty!

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Panacea to Zim economy no fairy tale

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Kirsty Coventry to give birth to a girl

2 hrs ago | 769 Views

MDC congress dates released

3 hrs ago | 1123 Views

'Tsvangirai children must takeover MDC' says Energy Mutodi

3 hrs ago | 1642 Views

'I have US$ 13 Billion businesses' Masiyiwa responds to Jonathan Moyo

4 hrs ago | 5800 Views

PHOTOS: Mthuli Ncube flees angry teachers

5 hrs ago | 7662 Views

Missing person alert: Dylan Mazvarira

6 hrs ago | 2047 Views

Fuel price increase rumour dismissed

6 hrs ago | 3808 Views

AFM seeks CIO help in exchange for ZANU PF support

7 hrs ago | 4916 Views

Mnangagwa urged to retire redundant workers

7 hrs ago | 3769 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League backs Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Zanu-PF mob disrupts business

8 hrs ago | 2587 Views

Hawks foil Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

8 hrs ago | 11537 Views

Zimbabwe approaching point of no return

8 hrs ago | 2701 Views

Mnangagwa under massive pressure

8 hrs ago | 3395 Views

Delta on the brink

8 hrs ago | 2961 Views

Lessons from the Zimbabwe coup

8 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Mnangagwa's govt big on rhetoric, small on delivery

8 hrs ago | 331 Views

Growing unrest exposes official posturing

8 hrs ago | 631 Views

MDC factional tensions reaches boiling point

8 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Zimbabwe companies to collapse in 30 days

8 hrs ago | 1700 Views

War vets want bank

8 hrs ago | 600 Views

Military looms large in Zimbabwe power matrix

8 hrs ago | 1761 Views

Prosecutor-General appointment chaos

8 hrs ago | 1162 Views

$400m NRZ deal in limbo

8 hrs ago | 396 Views

'Chamisa must rule' rant lands cop in soup

8 hrs ago | 964 Views

Falcon Gold closed

8 hrs ago | 847 Views

Time to confront bloodsuckers wherever and whenever

8 hrs ago | 282 Views

Kasukuwere to seek medication in SA

8 hrs ago | 737 Views

Delta's AB InBev places $120m unremitted dividends, fees into RBZ saving

8 hrs ago | 445 Views

Essential services must be cushioned against fuel crisis

8 hrs ago | 181 Views

Man left paralysed in vicious attack

8 hrs ago | 672 Views

Shangani community fumes over killer cops

8 hrs ago | 427 Views

Chamisa's ally/ foe arrested

8 hrs ago | 713 Views

3 reasons why the Gabon coup failed

8 hrs ago | 846 Views

Sandra Ndebele reflects on music journey

8 hrs ago | 171 Views

Oliver Mtukudzi battling ill-health

8 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Zimbabwe doctors 'arm-twisted' to suspend strike

8 hrs ago | 659 Views

Civil servants reject $41 (bond notes) pay rise

8 hrs ago | 521 Views

5 die in suspected fresh cholera scare

8 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zimbabwe problems are surmountable, says Mthuli Ncube

8 hrs ago | 761 Views

Man arrested for making false report

8 hrs ago | 434 Views

Truck derails goods train

8 hrs ago | 264 Views

Chiwenga slams use of social media to cause panic buying

8 hrs ago | 223 Views

Westerhof eyes Joel Luphahla's job

8 hrs ago | 379 Views

Dabengwa taken 'ill' to SA

8 hrs ago | 435 Views

Cops in 16-man mine armed robbery

8 hrs ago | 354 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days