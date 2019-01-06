ZANU PF, Jonathan Moyo, Strive Masiyiwa, Lovemore Madhuku, Jealousy Mawarire pentagon gangsters of evil

Opinion / Columnist

I am not amused by the discord between, Jonathan Moyo-Strive Masiyiwa, Jonathan Moyo-Lovemore Madhuku, Jonathan Moyo-Jealousy Mawarire that had been engineered by ZANU PF style of leadership. I hate Jonathan Moyo's previous political record but I like the way he has been exposing ZANU PF's evil work since the time of the coup. The accusations of Jonathan Moyo against Jealousy, Masiyiwa and Madhuka are weighty. They are exposing the credibility of ZANU PF leadership, this piece seeks to explore the twitter messages of Jonathan Moyo in light of the evil work done by Jealousy-Masiyiwa-Madhuku under the steering of ZANU PF.The cold war exposed Jealousy Mawarire, it has come to our attention that the Mawarire court challenge of June 2013 requesting the constitutional court to force elections to be held by 29 June 2013 was stage managed by ZANU PF. According to Prof Jonathan Moyo, ZANU PF had to seek for the service of Prof Lovemore Madhuku in order to make sure that elections were to be held in July 2013. Mawarire and Jonathan Moyo are fighting on twitter, Jealousy is saying that his court challenge was not influenced by ZANU PF/CIOs and Moyo said, he was part of the ZANU PF's secrete team that was behind the court challenge and Madhuku-Maputo saga.I respect Jealousy Mawariri but 104% confident that he is still ZANU PF by DNA and only death will separate him from ZANU PF. He was with Joice Mujuru when she was expelled from ZANU PF, he chased Brg. Mutinhiri from the party and is now seeking for an alliance with Nelson Chamisa's MDC Alliance. It once happened, Chaibva moved from MDC T – MDC Biti – MDC Sipepa – Joice Mujuru Coalition before heading back home (ZANU PF). It is just a matter of time, Jealousy will be drinking tea with Chaibva soon. I am not saying Jealousy should not be admitted to MDC Alliance but should not be given a key position if allowed to join the holy team. Nelson Chamisa should not even give him the position of being a ‘BinMan' for the safety of party secretes.On twitter, Jealousy is appearing to be a born again but his previous association with ZANU PF is a suspect. He is masquerading as a reformer but we know that he is indeed a ‘painted leopard'. I exchanged some tweets with him on 12/01/2019 and he claimed that he has CIO classified report on Jonathan Moyo but still claiming not to be a CIO. I challenged him, how come he knows key secretes of CIOs? Is it possible for Satan to tip Jesus Christ? MDC Alliance should consider going for DNA screening before taking Jealousy Mawarire on board.Prof Madhuku is another character, a good example of a traitor according to Jonathan Moyo's allegations. Prof Madhuku shocked the democrats when he endorsed the rigged elections of 2013 and 2018 before being recruited to be a commissioner of the 1 August murder by the army. All along, I thought prof Madhuku was a democrat but Jonathan Moyo proved me wrong. According to Jonathan Moyo, Madhuku was supposed to be party of ZANU PF – Mugabe delegation to Maputo (though there is no v11 to support the alleged evil journey to Maputo) and was recruited by ZANU PF system to make sure that Jealousy Mawarire court case would succeed. From the look of things, Madhuku did well because elections were held according to ZANU PF's wish, Madhuku was among the first persons (including Museveni) to endorse Mugabe's rigged victory of 2013.Thanks to professor Jonathan Moyo, now Zimbabweans are able to see the genesis of Madhuku-ZANU PF relationship. Prof Madhuku still believe that ED Mnangagwa won free and fair 2018 presidential election? Madhuku has freedom of supporting any party but the constitution won't allow him to support evil. Today, the economy is grounded, I want to request professor Madhuku to claim part of the responsibility to the sufferings affecting all of us now. Instead of going to Maputo to bring fuel home via Beira, people are going to Mozambique to make sure that they deliberate over elections rigging.To Strive Masiyiwa, I am sorry, ZANU PF government has been taking advantage of his hard-work and cash. "Where there is money or corruption, ZANU PF is there". Even if your body develops diamonds by mistake you should be assured that your life is in danger. They looted diamond in Marange and the proceeds benefited elite ZANU PF crooks. The army had to move from the barracks and start mining diamond but the question is, where did they put the diamond cash when soldiers have no decent accommodation, feeding with bread and glucose behind the closed doors. War Vets' children are chased from school, no tuition fees, living like cockroaches but the army had a chance to loot diamond in Maranga. Where is the money?Jonathan Moyo sounds correct when he said Masiyiwa supported rigging from 2008 through to today but I cannot blame Strive because he was overwhelmed by ZANU PF. If they invaded and looted Marange diamond, what about Econet? Only a stupid person can blame Masiyiwa, he was dealing with evil people. However, because the sin was already reported in heaven, I request Strive Masiyiwa to set aside four days of meditation, I know that God and the murdered Zimbabweans (following the 2008 aborted runoff) will forgive him. He should try by all means to carry his Bible whenever on business engagements with evil people/organizations. 