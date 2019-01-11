The Collin Nyabadza Children's Voice Charitable Trust in financial need

Opinion / Columnist

The Collin Nyabadza Children's Voice Charitable Trust (CNCVCT) is seeking financial assistance to finish a classroom block worth $25 000 at Sishawe Primary School in Bubi District, Zimbabwe. The organisation needs $10 000 to finish the project that was started in 2016."We are kindly appealing to well-wishers for assistance to finish a classroom block that is already at roofing level. We need money to purchase the roofing material, furniture for a project aimed at benefitting 300 children," said the director Collin NyabadzaThe CNCVCT is a Bulawayo based NGO that strives to ensure that children in Zimbabwe get an opportunity to attend school in a conducive and safe environment. The Trust provides grants to poor rural schools to build proper infrastructure, provision of water and sanitation amongst other educational needs.According to the director, the project came about in response to a need they identified upon their first encounter with the school when they visited to donate some educational materials."One of our board members had visited the school to donate some educational materials that we had sourced from the U.K. It was then, that we noticed the dilapidated and unsafe structure which children were learning under. We then decided to build a block and funds allowing we are wish to build two more blocks after the ongoing project," said NyabadzaHe added "After the completion of this project, we are going to build two more blocks and install a fence around the premises to protect the school from possible burglaries. This will also allow the school to establish a market garden as a self-help project. The idea is to help create a favourable teaching and learning environment for children. We want to see the children enjoy attending school."The Trust expressed its sincere gratitude to its various stakeholders, sponsors, partners, parents and well-wishers who have supported them from the commencement of the project up to date."We are highly indebted to a Canadian organisation, SwiftLink, for its continued financial assistance. Special thanks to our partners, local authorities who have experience in working in disadvantaged communities and possessing vast knowledge in local schools systems."Parents have also played an instrumental role during the project through moulding bricks, providing other locally available materials such as river sand and paying the builders. They are a good community to work with and this makes us even more determined to assist them," said NyabadzaThe CNCVCT's director also mentioned that apart from the building project, they have been offering the school authorities mentorship in aspects such as mobilizing parents, resources and other aspects of school leadership.For more details visit: http://childrensvoicezimbabwe.org/