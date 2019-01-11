Soccer legend George Shaya needs our help

Opinion / Columnist

The legendary soccer star 'Master Mind' George Shaya is said to be under the weather, I wish him, presumably with many others, a quick recovery. However, the heart rending disclosure from those in the know is that the former Dynamos talisman is in dire need of help.His life saving medication is now beyond his means and basic necessities are now 'not reachable'. Zimbabwe soccer history and the footballing fraternity can never be 'complete' without mentioning the name George Shaya.One would ask, why is everyone quiet as if we are talking about a never known leper? His pictures graced many households that had 'Castle Larger Calendars' hung within. Have we become so insensitive to the plight of one of our own great sons? Surely those God has favoured with blessings can chip in and ameliorate the suffering Shaya is going through.The man is sick, he needs quality medical care and quality food. I know, among us are a few who wait to hear the - beat of the village drums, after which false benevolence is exhibited by way of highly publicised donations and useless posthumous praises.Help is needed now and that is what matters, why wait for print media slots and braggadocios clips that will help no one. I appeal to the sporting authorities and big hearted Zimbabweans to assist George Shaya.In his hay days he was a household name. May the omni-merciful Almighty grant him recovery.Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha.