Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

PHOTOS: Situation in Zvishavane, No movement allowed

4 secs ago | Views
There are unconfirmed reports of demos in Zvishavane right now (Sunday). See pictures below:








More to follow...

Source - WhatsApp Update
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa must stand up and take charge

32 mins ago | 379 Views

What leaders? No more than tortoises sitting atop lamp posts

33 mins ago | 115 Views

Does Zimbabwe have a higher literacy rate than SA?

34 mins ago | 177 Views

Threats and blackmail: The real story behind the doctors' return to wards

47 mins ago | 407 Views

President ED It's a Devilish Move to go to Davos

57 mins ago | 407 Views

Plain clothes officials at Beitbridge expose border post to criminals

1 hr ago | 450 Views

Civil servants pile pressure on Mnangagwa's govt

1 hr ago | 427 Views

When others are more equal than others

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zimbabwe police conduct questioned

2 hrs ago | 505 Views

Gandawa in hiding

2 hrs ago | 736 Views

SA soccer legend Phil 'Chippa' Masinga dies

2 hrs ago | 3815 Views

Angry motorist force Station selling fuel in US$ only to close – flood of anger against hardship will be unstoppable

2 hrs ago | 580 Views

Exiled Gukurahundi survivors return

2 hrs ago | 506 Views

Chivayo blow as Judge says he must answer fraud charges

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mnangagwa to disband Zacc

2 hrs ago | 587 Views

Grace Mugabe's son dumps lover?

2 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Mnangagwa squandered global goodwill over Mugabe ouster

2 hrs ago | 580 Views

Devolution should see Mashonaland Central Province coming up tops

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

The Collin Nyabadza Children's Voice Charitable Trust in financial need

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Teachers group hires street kids to boost wage demo

3 hrs ago | 442 Views

Guvamombe threatens to dish out dirt on magistrates

3 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Sexual allegations rock Zimbabwe's National Aids Council

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

'Before the coup, Mnangagwa was already more powerful than Mugabe'

3 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Mnangangwa gets a 7-day ultimatum

3 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Prophet to hold back-to-sender service

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to decentralise issuance of passports

3 hrs ago | 342 Views

Chiwenga warned against interfering with business

3 hrs ago | 506 Views

Mthuli Ncube's hefty traffic fines yet to kick in

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Madzibaba intervenes as goblin abuses daughters

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

$ notes tossed out of Tesla motor vehicle in Bulawayo CBD

3 hrs ago | 927 Views

Mthuli Ncube shuts door on dollarisation

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mnangagwa warns businesses against price increases

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

MDC-T statement on fuel increase and labour crisis

3 hrs ago | 648 Views

Mnangagwa on the edge

3 hrs ago | 504 Views

Cohabit, benefit, or be used

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Police shut down shrine as cholera claims sect leader

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Guvamombe granted $3,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabweans react to 143% increase in fuel prices

3 hrs ago | 914 Views

Chamisa accused of causing splits in AFM church

3 hrs ago | 740 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga once held Mugabe hostage in his office for 4 hours

3 hrs ago | 3669 Views

Chamisa's tactics questioned

3 hrs ago | 867 Views

'Mthuli Ncube is driving economy in the right direction'

3 hrs ago | 673 Views

Mnangagwa suspends purchase of vehicles for Ministers

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mnangagwa motorcade blocked by fuel queue, forced to abandon trip

3 hrs ago | 2414 Views

Govt resumes apprenticeship training

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Growing role of Zimbabwe's Embassy in China

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Masiyiwa family philanthropic efforts get thumbs-up

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa's wife broke the ice, not the strike - doctors

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

'Zimbabwe govt wage bill to balloon three-fold'

4 hrs ago | 157 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days