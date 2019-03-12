Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa, Chamisa must stop massaging egos

12 Mar 2019 at 10:07hrs | Views
WHILE the call by MDC leader Nelson Chamisa for Zanu-PF first secretary, President Emmerson Mnangagwa to urgently dialogue with him to rescue the country's sinking economy might appear sincere on the surface, it is important for the two politicians to stop massaging their personal egos and genuinely engage each other for the benefit of the country.

The call appears very noble on the grounds of inclusivity, yet lack of trust and sincerity between the major players in Zimbabwe's political realm has cost the country in a big way.

Although we cannot vouch for the veracity of the opposition political outfit's power to shut its doors if Zanu-PF continues to treat it as a minor player, what is clear is that both Mnangagwa and Chamisa have kept the country on hold for too long due to their antics.

It is important to understand that as the West, in particular the United States of America, visits economic sanctions against Zimbabwe, both Mnangagwa and Chamisa will never feel their effects, but the poor majority, who are their grassroots supporters, are feeling them big time.

It boggles the mind how long Zimbabweans should continue to suffer under the debilitating economic sanctions. It is our contention that Mnangagwa should show genuine Statesmanship and not this grandstanding he's doing for the international world. It is time he becomes his own man and engages in serious dialogue with the youthful opposition leader.

The fact that he has appointed the Presidential Advisory Council from captains of industry or that because he rallied leaders of minor political outfits to a so-called dialogue does not, in any way, qualify him as a genuine Statesman. Otherwise, the PAC will still be hamstrung by Zanu-PF politics, the same politics derailing his reform agenda.

Zimbabweans who bear the brunt of the economic malaise can see through Mnangagwa's machinations — that he is desperate to get international recognition, yet nothing really tangible is happening on the ground by way of economic and political reforms.

We believe that the President has more to lose than Chamisa given he's supposed to be a leader of all Zimbabweans. Grandstanding won't get him anywhere.
Citizens demand action.

What has happened to Mnangagwa's proposal that Zimbabwe officially recognises the position of the leader of the main opposition? Who is stalling this process if the President wants to push forward with the economic and political reforms? It is time Mnangagwa stops accusing the opposition of stalling economic progress when he appears clueless in the face of Zimbabweans.

In fact, if the governing Zanu-PF party does not move forward with the needed reforms, Mnangagwa would likely go down in history as the country's worst leader.

With all the bickering dominating the political landscape, it is clear that citizens are not happy with their political leaders. Citizens are yearning for leaders with their interests at heart, not this self-serving lot eager to amass wealth and massage their egos while seated on top of emaciated bodies worn out by poverty.

If dialogue is what will get Zimbabwe back on track, why is it taking our political leaders long to sit around the table and iron out their differences once-and-for-all?

We call on Chamisa and Mnangagwa to put their differences away and move the country forward. Each of them commands a huge following in the country, hence there's no need for any of them to feel superior over the other.

This hubris must just stop.

Source - newsday
Most Popular In 7 Days