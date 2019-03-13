Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa gradually transforming himself into a rural President

13 Mar 2019 at 21:32hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is more or less transforming himself into a rural president as he has lost sympathy with the urbanites by failing to walk the talk in delivering what he promised prior to the presidential elections, just like the former DRC President Joseph Kabila, DRC became ungovernable during his reign to the extent of him only governing the capital city Kinshasa, where the army was at standby twenty four hours a day in case of riots.  

Africa has had leaders that have grown more powerful than the people they lead. As a result, the led become subjects; hapless and helpless, and only left to grope for the crumbs from the master's table. When leaders become too powerful the citizens tend to be abused and to forever remain beggars of the State. The worst mental programme that most citizens shall forever remain with is to think that the government' mandate is to give all answers and jobs. No! The major mandate of any proper government is to make available the opportunities for the citizens to flourish, through the generation of ideas and idea realisation.

The reason why sanctions are still there and they will remain there, is the same reason why Zanu Pf government is still in power. Without doubt sanctions could have been removed if Mnangagwa had not rigged the presidential elections. Zimbabweans especially ED and his government should actually forget about the removal of sanctions. Zanu Pf will never at any given point reform itself from power, meaning that it will do anything it takes to continue illegitimately its  stay in power and by that sanctions will never be removed. Western countries cannot be fooled by Zanu Pf as they have been in this political game way back before Zanu Pf came to existence.

Recently the president appointed a useless presidential advisory council which is said to be a group of well-established thinkers that can help transform EDs political fortunes, to be honest Mnangagwa knows the source of the political and economic problems of Zimbabwe and wasting the tax payers money by appointing such a group of useless individuals it leaves a lot to be desired from President Mnangagwa's government , prior to that he called a useless dialog with political parties who in total did not even score a single 1 percent, such actions clearly illustrates the level of confusion, poor analysis and misguided proportions that are being paraded by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Without doubt President Mnangagwa has lost the touch he had prior to his enthronement as a coup President. The man even attracted support from the urbanites but his actions whilst in power has made him to be an enemy of the working class and the unemployed graduates. ED as he is affection ally known has become a darling of the rural folks where Zanu Pf commands its mojo support and he seem to be content with that.

With the worsening of the economic situation in Zimbabwe very soon major towns will be turned into war zones as the civilians are now losing patience with the unpopular president who once describe himself to be as soft as wool. If the government is not aware that the people will soon go back to the streets they will be caught unaware. The situation in Zimbabwe is now beyond MDC Alliance and soon everyone especially the youths will be at the forefront of uncontrollable riots against the government. Harare in particular will be a war zone and ED will soon be no longer be able to control the situation.

President Mnangagwa's failure to transform the economy pointing his poor governance skills on imposed sanctions and MDC Alliance activities will soon backfire him as Zimbabwe is about to become ungovernable. ED might last longer than his purported time but his tenure will be full of misery day in day out, his government has failed to implement the democratic reforms which are critically needed to unlock investment rather his administration has chosen to shoot from the back.

Knowledge Hakata can be contacted on waterlessprings@gmail.com

Source - Knowledge Hakata
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 1978 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 694 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 550 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1863 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 407 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 710 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

2 hrs ago | 455 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

2 hrs ago | 631 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

3 hrs ago | 453 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 816 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2118 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2278 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3093 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3689 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5293 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1755 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1213 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2519 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 861 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

14 hrs ago | 2610 Views

Government values human rights

16 hrs ago | 452 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5412 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days