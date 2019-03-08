Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Government values human rights

15 hrs ago | Views
Human rights are defined as freedoms to which all humans are considered to be entitled, and these often include the rights to life, liberty, equality, freedom of expression and many others.

The Government of Zimbabwe, in the second republic values human rights and this is witnessed through the social and political reforms that are currently taking place.

Unlike the former Government, which was led by former President, Robert Mugabe, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration has been appreciated for its efforts on reforms. The new dispensation is committed to remove all repressive laws that were enacted in favour of former colonialists.

It boggles the mind, reading an article in one of the privately owned local daily paper where it carried an article, titled, ‘Government the worst human rights abuser: MPs.' In the article, the opposition Members of Parliament for the MDC party were accusing the Government for failing to observe human rights owing to the arrest of their legislators after the violent incidents that took place between 16 and 18 January 2019.

Also, the Zimbabwe Human Rights (NGO) Forum posted on its Facebook page that the Human Rights Watch has imprudently challenged President Mnangagwa to bring to book and arrest members of the security forces who were responsible for the alleged deaths of seventeen people who passed on during the national shut down protests.

It's so unfortunate that the MDC legislators, civil society organisations and most NGOs have a propensity of accusing the Government for violating human rights while in actual fact they pay no attention to what the Government is actually doing to address the same issues.

It is worthy to note that, protection of citizens' rights strengthens international peace and security, thereby enjoying a shared prosperity with other stable democratic countries around the world. Under the second republic, President Mnangagwa's administration is protecting the rights of its citizens through a number of reforms.

Firstly, the new dispensation ensured that there is freedom of speech in the country. President Mnangagwa, as a listening leader, pledged that all those who have different views and ideologies from his administration should feel free to air their views in which ever channel they feel, but peacefully.

However, most opposition members abused that opportunity as they engaged in violent protests which led to the arrest of some MDC legislators. For instance, there was a video of MDC Chitungwiza North legislator, Godfrey Sithole that went viral on social media, where he was inciting his party supporters to violently protest. Following that, MDC supporters went on a rampage and destroyed properties in Chitungwiza.

So, the arrest of MDC MPs was above board. It's an open secret that everyone who breaks the law will face arrest without fear or favour. Arresting of opposition legislators who include, MDC deputy Treasurer General, Charlton Hwende were done notwithstanding their political affiliation. Had it been that the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) arrested people owing to their political background, former Zanu PF legislator for Bikita West, Munyaradzi Kereke could not have been behind bars.  In simple terms, it should be noted that no one is above the law.

Secondly, as a way of making Zimbabwe a democratic State, the Government is working flat out to abolish some of the laws that were repressive. Currently, the Government is working on four Bills which will lead to the repeal of the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA) and the Public Order and Security Act (POSA). Repealing of the two laws will certainly open up the media space and also afford Zimbabweans certain freedoms. It is through such reforms that Government's efforts of addressing the issue of human rights are greatly appreciated.

In addition, the Government has recently established a taskforce to look into the issue of reforms. The Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services revealed that Government remains committed to the implementation of political, electoral and legislative reforms aimed at deepening the country's democratic processes as well as the ease of doing business, and as such President Mnangagwa appointed Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs' Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi to chair the taskforce.
Strong nations always value human rights and Zimbabwe is one of them.


Source - Peacemaker Zano
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 1876 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 647 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 508 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1707 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 667 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

2 hrs ago | 387 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

2 hrs ago | 584 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

2 hrs ago | 439 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 778 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2110 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2267 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3085 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3677 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5265 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1203 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2507 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 851 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

13 hrs ago | 2572 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5396 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days