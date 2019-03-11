Latest News Editor's Choice


Matematanda warned against dangers of spitting on Gukurahundi graves

What is now clear to all and sundry is that the noisy former Zanla member (Opasi) does not fully understand the scale of Matabeleland genocide and its sensitivity. Can the motor mouth be warned that Matabeleland genocide is not a small case that is as easy as "chopping poles" in Gokwe.

Before he opens his big mouth to talk nonsense, Matematanda should be warned that if handled recklessly, Matabeleland genocide may spark an unstoppable and devastating Ndebele- Shona war.

People of Matabeleland are not gullible and stupid as people like Matematanda think. Our silence and patience in dealing with such sensitive issues does not mean we have forgiven and forgotten. Our caution and patience must not be misconstrued as cowardice. We therefore strongly warn careless war veterans or is it "former taxi driver" , Matematanda, to keep tribalistic succession wars within the boundaries and borders of Mashonaland.

Stop dragging people of Matabeleland into endless and destructive Mashonaland tribal wars. Our hands are full, we have our beautiful country, Matabeleland, to revive.

It is frivolous and insulting to suggest that the lives of more than 20 000 innocent Matabele civilians that were lost during Matabeleland genocide are worth Robert Mugabe's few dairy cows.

It is equally frivolous and insulting to stand before the people of Matabeleland and the world to lie in between his teeth that Mugabe single handedly planed and effected Matabeleland genocide.

Matabeleland genocide was a state sponsored evil action that was conceived through collective planning and decision making by the government of Zimbabwe using state assets and resources available.
To try and pin it on one individual is good as insulting our intelligence. The incumbent President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was the main Matabeleland genocide strategist whose hatred of Matabeles is on record and unquestionable. At the height of the genocide he likened the people of Matabeleland to cockroaches that needed to be wiped out. He refuses to withdraw the above statement and does not show any regret for  for killing so many innocent Matabeles. No amount of misplaced PR will clean his hands that are dripping with Matabele blood.

Bellow is an extract from MLO President Cde Paul Siwela's letter that was sent to President Mnangagwa.

"Your Excellency, the second demand made to the Government of Zimbabwe through your predecessor but now under your leadership, was that Matabeleland be paid a compensation sum of US$100 billion for the multiple level damages suffered under successive Zimbabwe administrations since 18 April, 1980 and the rapacious exploitation of her resources to benefit Zimbabwe and its people at the exclusion of Matabeles. The US$100 billion compensation covers the Matabeleland Genocide committed between 1980 and 1988 by the Zanu PF led government in which you played a leading role, the loss of property, the needless subjection of Matabele people to economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West for Zimbabwe's political indiscretions, the marginalisation of our citizens and their loss of dignity which has caused them to be displaced, dehumanized, traumatised and dispersed across the globe as economic refugees."

Izenzo Kungemazwi!

Israel Dube

MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs




Israel Dube
