Empower Bank opened it's doors for youths in Bulawayo and Surrounding Provinces

Empowerment bank is geared to transform the livelihoods of many entrepreneurs in Zimbabwe. On the 11th of March 2018 the bank officially opened its doors in the city of Kings . The occassion was graced by the Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Reaction Minister Yeukai Simbanegavi, Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province Honourable Judith Ncube, Senior Government officials, Mayor of Bulawayo, Captains of Industry, Representatives of Zimbabwe Reserve Bank and other banks and Youths.The bank is targeting the marginalized young people wishing to do business. According to Mr Njanike the Chairman of Empowerment bank on his officially opening statement said , "the vision of the bank is to be a leading financial services and solutions provider for young entrepreneurs and other Zimbabweans. We are availing $50 000 to youths in Bulawayo without collateral. The bank is actively participating in addressing the challenges of financial inclusion in the country in order to bring the previously unbanked and unrecorded micro-enterprises into the mainstream economy. To date the bank has disbursed above $1,2 million loans and the loan booked is largely skewed to agriculture given that our country is an agro-based economy," said NjanikeSeveral youths in the city of Bulawayo are believing if Empowerment Bank walk the talk according to their vision . The youths have hope and are seeing light .They appealing for transparency on the processing of loans applications. On his conclusion remarks Mr Nyanike said," To the youths, we value your potential, courage, energy and innovativeness. You are the present and the future ! EmpowerBank is looking forward to banking on you for the better future of Zimbabwe. Our collaboration must start NOW. I challenge you to be ACTION oriented. You must start business as you can only get results from action /doing .You have a chance to win only if you play the match. EmpowerBank is here to give you financial fuel for your business projects."The Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Deputy Minister Yeukai Simbanegavi declared "opening of the bank shows Government's commitment towards reaching young entrepreneurs across the country." She went further to say " the bank was tailor-made to address problems affecting creative youths who failed to access capital to grow their businesses." The Honorable Minister emphasized that "The bank has a mandate of designing and offering financial services and products tailor-made to the unique needs of young entrepreneurs and other Zimbabweans. The bank is open to all Zimbabweans with major focus on the youths,"Zimbabwe's greatest resource is its young people, with their energy, creativity, and resilience. The 21st century could produce an Zimbabwean renaissance if government and their development partners prioritize investing in people, especially the youth. Ensuring that Zimbabwe's youthful population is healthy, educated and well-equipped for the future is the best way to eradicate poverty in Zimbabwe and contribute to the world's stability and prosperity. I believe if the loans are properly channeled we are going to see major shakers in business being born in Zimbabwe. I also urge the recipients of the loans to put value in that money . Don't squander the loan but priotise it as your cow . The cow will produce milk for to resale . You will grow if you put value in your cow . Let's avoid what happened to upfumi kuvadiki fund but put integrity to be our core value. All young people visit the Empower bank . Political party affiliation should be avoided major focus should be harnessing all brilliant ideas and empower them .