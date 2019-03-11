Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?

5 secs ago | Views
She's being called the doctor who moved a nation. This week Azza Mashumba, the head of paediatrics at Harare's main-and-in-desperate-straits Parirenyatwa Hospital, made a tearful plea to the health minister for support.

"Babies are dying," Mashumba said, tears running down her cheeks.

Senior doctors at "Pari" now say that shortages of drugs and vital equipment mean they can only attend to emergencies.

That, said, Mashumba, means this: her unit is delivering still births and disabled babies.

Her raw emotion captured on video has now been viewed tens of thousands of times.

WATCH: Babies are dying



Will President Emmerson Mnangagwa finally wake up?

His wife Auxillia - who promised to help doctors when they went on strike in December and January - is on a two-week visit to New York to attend a UN gender summit together with other top government officials. It might not be a luxury holiday. So far there are no pics of Auxillia squeezing in a bit of shopping a la Grace Mugabe.

But still, Zimbabweans are asking questions. Where are the priorities?

More to the point: how many syringes, bandages and bottles of Betadine might have been bought for the cost of sending officials to the Big Apple?

Another Pari doctor, Faith Muchemwa, told Health Minister Obadiah Moyo the burns unit she heads doesn't have fresh bandages or antiseptic to treat wounds. Staff have taken to washing and reusing bandages resulting in cross contamination and hospital-acquired infections. "Patients are dying more than ever," she said.

What happens now?

Zimbabweans are divided. Touched by Dr Mashumba, some on Twitter have called for Zimbabweans who can to donate towards the running costs of hospitals. Others are firmly opposed to that: why should citizens have to do the work of the government when they already pay taxes, they say.

Besides, this isn't just a forex shortage problem. The doctors themselves told the health minister that simply changing the way state hospitals are run will go a long way to ending the crisis in the public health system. In particular, the tender system for supplies is laborious and clunky, and eventually costs lives.

Bandages can and should be bought locally with local money. But that's not always happening.

Clearly worried, the health minister has said changes must be made. State media has just announced that US$1 million has been found to procure vital medical supplies.

But Mnangagwa needs to show more sensitivity to win over a sceptical and angry public. His government needs to show it is imposing the same levels of austerity upon itself as it is on the people of Zimbabwe.

If not, the tears of Dr Mashumba will be in vain.

Oliver Matthews is a freelance reporter based in Zimbabwe.

Source - ewn
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Kasukuwere loses $250,000 luxury home

51 mins ago | 657 Views

Beitbridge-Chirundu highway' new design to cost US$520 000

2 hrs ago | 763 Views

Mangudya forecasts RTGS$ equilibrium with US dollar

2 hrs ago | 1229 Views

South Africa to monitor Zimbabwe's economic affairs

2 hrs ago | 523 Views

Mnangagwa extends US$3,2bn begging bowl

2 hrs ago | 409 Views

Mnangagwa's PR bid a futile exercise, say analysts

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zimbabwe diamonds to be classified as conflict gems?

2 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zesa's govt subsidies now unsustainable

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Grace Mugabe and a fracturing Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe slides into new authoritarianism

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mthuli Ncube should learn from Masiyiwa

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Time to feed hungry nation, not globetrotting

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Morgan Komichi found guilty

2 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Chamisa calls Mnangagwa a brother

3 hrs ago | 823 Views

Chamisa's ally jailed for gate-crashing ZEC command centre

3 hrs ago | 528 Views

'80% of Bulawayo men who patronise bars and the red light districts are gay'

3 hrs ago | 733 Views

Night club quickie sends hooker to maker

3 hrs ago | 719 Views

Actress dumped over kiss scene

3 hrs ago | 584 Views

Sex-drought ravages Matobo women

3 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Harare's Charter House turned into hotel

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Bus impounded over smuggling

3 hrs ago | 873 Views

Zimbabwe Army put on standby

3 hrs ago | 3269 Views

Woman fatally assaults step daughter

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Hubby denied maintenance

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Women fight for hubby's attention

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mtukudzi legacy war, plot to ruin Selmor's gig?

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa flies out to Abu Dhabi

4 hrs ago | 2119 Views

PHOTOS: Mwonzora and Chamisa land in court to support Komichi

4 hrs ago | 2982 Views

Empower Bank opened it's doors for youths in Bulawayo and Surrounding Provinces

5 hrs ago | 360 Views

Kasukuwere breaks silence...fires threats

5 hrs ago | 14422 Views

Lumumba speaks on his support for Chamisa and Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 4733 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa and Kirsty Coventry address youths

7 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Thomas Mapfumo stuck in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 5621 Views

Hundreds of Zimbabwe’s youth write peace letters to Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1943 Views

Students besiege police station

8 hrs ago | 3156 Views

Matematanda warned against dangers of spitting on Gukurahundi graves

8 hrs ago | 3101 Views

Unregistered cars can no longer buy fuel

10 hrs ago | 3514 Views

Ilala lodge hotel completes $200k new plunge pool and poolside lounge

10 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Mwonzora finds muti stashed in his mailbox at Parliament building

10 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Open letter to the Honourable Minister Professor Amon Murwira

10 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Zimbabwe 'losing fuel' to forex-rich neighbours

11 hrs ago | 3141 Views

New five star hotel for Harare

11 hrs ago | 4429 Views

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

13 hrs ago | 6544 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

13 hrs ago | 1980 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

13 hrs ago | 839 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

13 hrs ago | 3027 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

13 hrs ago | 519 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

13 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

13 hrs ago | 8545 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days