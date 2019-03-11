Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Welshman Ncube abandons MDC

5 hrs ago | Views
Welshman Ncube in his greediness led a splinter MDC from the United MDC. He failed to have an impact on the political landscape of the country. Ncube's MDC wears yellow and green and is very different from Tsvangirai's MDC which wears red. The aim of this article aims to show how Ncube led his MDC into oblivion and how he has abandoned his movement for Tsvangirai's MDC.

In 2005 Welshman Ncube and some power hungry misfits abandoned the MDC led by Morgan Tsvangirai. Their argument was Tsvangirai was undemocratic and was refusing to participate in the election of senatorial seats that had been recently introduced.

Tsvangirai renamed what was left of the party as MDC-T. He worked hard to rebuild his movement into a force to reckon with. However, the split by Ncube and company lost the MDC-T a chance to win the 2008 plebiscite as the votes where split. The MDC-T, however, performed very well but could not wrestle power from Mugabe's Zanu PF because of Ncube and his remnant MDC.

In 2013 Ncube as a presidential candidate failed to garner over a hundred thousand votes. His party, however, grabbed some proportional representative seats. Ncube's MDC has become a complete failure on the political landscape of Zimbabwe. Ncube had been rejected even by the people of Matabeleland and Midlands.

In 2018 after realizing that there was no future for him and his party, Ncube decided to court Morgan Tsvangirai to rejoin MDC-T. Ncube as a political schemer was seeking a political lifeline.  On August 6, 2017, Ncube's MDC and other five other political parties joined the MDC-T to form an alliance. This was done not to win the forthcoming 2018 presidential election but to revive their waning political careers. Ncube and his fellow political failures had realized that life outside the MDC-T led by Tsvangirai was very cold.

After the elections, Ncube has fully abandoned his MDC. He is now targeting the MDC-T Vice-Presidency. He has now left most of his followers in the cold. Such is this political turncoat who is selfish and does not care an iota about those who had followed him religiously.

It is this same Ncube that looted the assets of the original MDC and left Tsvangirai's movement with nothing. He has come back to destroy and loot the MDC-T again. He is indeed a greedy and selfish individual who thinks about himself only. MDC-T must be wary of Welshman Ncube.

Such a person cannot be allowed to lead people. Such a person of poor standing is not even shy to want to contest as the MDC-T Vice-President. What a shame. If he has rejoined the MDC-T he should follow the Constitution and wait for five years before seeking office in the movement's senior structures. He is indeed not fit to lead the MDC-T in any capacity.

As we analyze this hypocrite known as professor Welshman Ncube, let's put our thoughts on those he has forgotten and left in the wilderness. Those people who put their political career on the block for him. Indeed let's spare them a thought and remember always that Ncube is a political turncoat.




Source - Simangalizwe Khumalo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Army commander PV Sibanda appears with Mnangagwa in Abu Dhabi

10 mins ago | 39 Views

China seeks stronger trade, economic ties with Zimbabwe

13 mins ago | 7 Views

Mozambique cyclone cuts power to South Africa

23 mins ago | 17 Views

WATCH: Ugly scenes as cyclone hits Chimanimani

25 mins ago | 174 Views

Chamisa won't split MDC

32 mins ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa shuts out Chamisa

32 mins ago | 199 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to Abu Dhabi

33 mins ago | 93 Views

ZACC takes anti-sanctions campaign to British Embassy

34 mins ago | 49 Views

Cyclone Idai kills 24 people in Chimanimani East

3 hrs ago | 3079 Views

BREAKING: Rock kills 2 catholic students

4 hrs ago | 3001 Views

PHOTOS: Victoria Falls bus kills passengers

4 hrs ago | 3903 Views

“Zanu PF has failed to provide health care, we must” – no, remove Zanu PF

5 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Of old folktales ...

5 hrs ago | 558 Views

Deployment of Shona civil servants in Matabeleland condemned

5 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Ramaphosa's coded message to Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 6096 Views

Kasukuwere announces return to exile?

9 hrs ago | 4897 Views

Warriors seek fans support

9 hrs ago | 554 Views

Mnangagwa demands more money in sport

9 hrs ago | 868 Views

Death sentence for double murderer

9 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Mnangagwa's neglect of health sector felonious

9 hrs ago | 670 Views

ZBC partner fights eviction order

9 hrs ago | 678 Views

MDC finalise district restructuring ahead of May congress

9 hrs ago | 331 Views

Make them fight a losing battle

9 hrs ago | 349 Views

Driver dies as vehicle overturns

9 hrs ago | 855 Views

Gweru, MSU partner in solar street lights project

9 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa reveals childhood dreams

9 hrs ago | 821 Views

Cyclone Idai spreads into Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Indian investors to jet in to finalise Ekusileni opening

9 hrs ago | 376 Views

Multi Choice dismisses shutdown rumours

9 hrs ago | 531 Views

Vimbai Zimuto will burn in hell, says prophet

9 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Zimbabwean woman shot seven times in SA

9 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Where are the Warriors jerseys? supporters ask

9 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe to blacklist, freeze terrorist funds

9 hrs ago | 407 Views

Boeing sucked into Zimbabwe Airways saga

9 hrs ago | 723 Views

Chombo trial deferred

9 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mnangagwa tells mining firms to 'use it or lose it'

9 hrs ago | 143 Views

Kasukuwere vows to take his fight to Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 917 Views

Beitbridge-Chirundu highway's new design to cost US$520 000

18 hrs ago | 2891 Views

All you need to know about Zimbabwe's new currency

18 hrs ago | 2862 Views

When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?

19 hrs ago | 983 Views

BREAKING: Kasukuwere loses $250,000 luxury home

20 hrs ago | 6133 Views

Mangudya forecasts RTGS$ equilibrium with US dollar

21 hrs ago | 4840 Views

South Africa to monitor Zimbabwe's economic affairs

21 hrs ago | 2018 Views

Mnangagwa extends US$3,2bn begging bowl

21 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Mnangagwa's PR bid a futile exercise, say analysts

21 hrs ago | 651 Views

Zimbabwe diamonds to be classified as conflict gems?

21 hrs ago | 986 Views

Grace Mugabe and a fracturing Zanu-PF

21 hrs ago | 970 Views

Zimbabwe slides into new authoritarianism

21 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mthuli Ncube should learn from Masiyiwa

21 hrs ago | 2259 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days